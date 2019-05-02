Hyderabad gets swanky new Indian Railways 12-car rakes for local train network; check salient features here

By: |
Published: May 2, 2019 11:49:39 AM

The national transporter has replaced the 9 care rake with a 12 car one in order to cater to more number of passengers as well as to offer additional benefits to them by providing a comfortable and safe journey.

Indian Railways has introduced a 12-car rake in Hyderabad?s Multi-Modal Transport System

Hyderabad gets swanky new local train rakes! Indian Railways has introduced a 12-car rake in Hyderabad’s Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS), replacing the old 9-car rake. The swanky new Integral Coach Factory (ICF) made rake with several modern features was put into service from May 1. Now, the national transporter has replaced the 9 care rake with a 12 car one in order to cater to more number of passengers as well as to offer additional benefits to them by providing a comfortable and safe journey. Here are some of the major salient features of the new train:

  • The exterior of the coaches is painted with different colour patterns, giving them a glossy look
  • The interior of the coaches have been beautified with vinyl wrapping
  • Enhanced seating comfort with an increased seating capacity of around 1150 and standing capacity of around 4000
  • CCTV cameras in ladies coaches
  • Coaches provided with LED displays to show the direction, destination and approaching station details
  • Wider windows with safety mesh and roof mounted ventilation unit for commuters to have proper natural ventilation
  • LCD display in the Drivers cabin (Driver Display Unit)
  • Coaches equipped with 3-Phase AC induction motors, VRLA Batteries of 120 AH for improved lighting
  • Electro pneumatic and regenerative braking resulting in less power consumption and more brake block life
  • Cruise control for constant speed activation as well as train control and management system

Meanwhile, in order to accommodate 12 coach trains, Indian Railways has successfully completed the extension and improvement of platforms in Vidyanagar, Sitaphalmandi, Dabirpura, Huppuguda, Yakutpura and Malakpet suburban stations. Platform extension work in Sitaphalmandi station has been done at a cost of Rs 86 lakh. For Dabirpura, Vidyanagar, Yakutpura and Huppuguda stations, the extension work has been carried out at a cost of Rs Rs 292 lakh. At Malakpet, the total cost incurred for platform extension work was around Rs 240 lakh.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Hyderabad gets swanky new Indian Railways 12-car rakes for local train network; check salient features here
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition