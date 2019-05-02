Hyderabad gets swanky new Indian Railways 12-car rakes for local train network; check salient features here

Hyderabad gets swanky new local train rakes! Indian Railways has introduced a 12-car rake in Hyderabad's Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS), replacing the old 9-car rake. The swanky new Integral Coach Factory (ICF) made rake with several modern features was put into service from May 1. Now, the national transporter has replaced the 9 care rake with a 12 car one in order to cater to more number of passengers as well as to offer additional benefits to them by providing a comfortable and safe journey. Here are some of the major salient features of the new train: The exterior of the coaches is painted with different colour patterns, giving them a glossy look The interior of the coaches have been beautified with vinyl wrapping Enhanced seating comfort with an increased seating capacity of around 1150 and standing capacity of around 4000 CCTV cameras in ladies coaches Coaches provided with LED displays to show the direction, destination and approaching station details Wider windows with safety mesh and roof mounted ventilation unit for commuters to have proper natural ventilation LCD display in the Drivers cabin (Driver Display Unit) Coaches equipped with 3-Phase AC induction motors, VRLA Batteries of 120 AH for improved lighting Electro pneumatic and regenerative braking resulting in less power consumption and more brake block life Cruise control for constant speed activation as well as train control and management system Meanwhile, in order to accommodate 12 coach trains, Indian Railways has successfully completed the extension and improvement of platforms in Vidyanagar, Sitaphalmandi, Dabirpura, Huppuguda, Yakutpura and Malakpet suburban stations. Platform extension work in Sitaphalmandi station has been done at a cost of Rs 86 lakh. For Dabirpura, Vidyanagar, Yakutpura and Huppuguda stations, the extension work has been carried out at a cost of Rs Rs 292 lakh. At Malakpet, the total cost incurred for platform extension work was around Rs 240 lakh.