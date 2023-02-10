‘Double dose for Maharashtra’! PM Modi flags off 2 Vande Bharat Express trains today, Mumbai to Sainagar & Mumbai to Solapur; 117 students to travel

Mumbaikars will get two new Vande Bharat Express on Friday (February 10). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at around 03:00 pm. This will be the first blue and white colour train for the Central Railway zone while 2nd and 3rd for Maharashtra. Mumbai got its first Vande Bharat on September 30, 2022, which operates between Gandhinagar Capital and Mumbai Central. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and others will remain present during the ceremony.

Also Read: India to get two new Vande Bharat Express trains soon – Check routes, distance & special features here

In a tweet, Railway Minister said, “Vande Bharat ka double dose for Maharashtra.”

Vande Bharat ka double dose for Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/xsq6KtUdVy — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) February 9, 2023

Inaugural run

During its inaugural run, the country’s new advanced Vande Bharat Express 2.0 will depart from CSMT Mumbai with an interval of a few minutes. The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off at around 03:18 pm from platform number 17, while Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express will be inaugurated from platform number 18. The Prime Minister will inspect the first coach of CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express and will also interact with crew members and school children. 117 school students have been selected from various schools in Maharashtra to travel on the semi-high-speed train on Friday. Over 32,000 school students across the state participated in drawing, writing, and speech competitions on the theme of Vande Bharat.

117 school students have been selected from these competitions to travel on the #VandeBharat express train to be flagged off on February 10, 2023 from CSMT, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/fX99ZLEE2o — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 9, 2023

Also Read: Vande Bharat Express gave boost to Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative; It’s a symbol of aspiration and resurgent India, says Sudhanshu Mani

Distance and Time of Vande Bharat Express:

The Vande Bharat Express train between CSMT to Solapur covers a distance of 455 km in 6 hours and 35 minutes. During its journey, the train will halt at four stations namely Dadar, Kalyan, Pune, and Kurduwadi. In its route, the train will connect important pilgrimage centers like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur, and Alandi near Pune.

While the Vande Bharat Express between CSMT to Sainagar Shirdi will cover a distance of 340 km in 5 hours and 24 minutes. The train will connect important pilgrimage centers like Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi, and Shani Singanapur.