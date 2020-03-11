Coronavirus outbreak: How Indian Railways is taking steps to prevent spread of COVID-19 infection; top points

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has directed the Railway Board to ensure that adequate prevention measures are implemented across the Indian Railways network.
Coronavirus in India: Indian Railways takes several steps to prevent the Corona COVID 19 virus infection from spreading! Recently, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has directed the Railway Board to ensure that adequate prevention measures are implemented across the Indian Railways network. In order to review the preparedness as well as to convey priorities and directions, Vinod Kumar Yadav, the Railway Board Chairman has conducted meetings with all General Managers through Video Conference on 5 March 2020 and 6 March 2020. Here, take a look at some of the major steps taken by Indian Railways towards the prevention of deadly COVID 19 virus:
- To create awareness among the public, Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) posters and pamphlets regarding COVID 19 are being displayed in local languages at railway stations and in trains. They are also being distributed to patients visiting hospitals as well as in Railway colonies. Also, public announcements are being made and audio/video clips are being played at railway stations.
- Those who have a fever are being kept separate from other patients in Indian Railways hospitals. Also, separate wards and counters with specific signage have been set up for fever cases. The medical staff deployed in such areas have been equipped with proper protective gears.
- A total of 1,100 isolation beds have been provided in Railway hospitals for fever-related cases, treating suspected COVID 19 cases with the availability of protective gears. Also, 12,483 beds have been identified by Indian Railways for quarantine at various locations across the country.
- If any patient infected with Coronavirus is suspected or reported in any of the Railway hospitals, the medical staff have been asked to report the case to Railway Board as well as local health authorities immediately.
- All medical staff who are in charge of the railway zones/PUs have been advised to stay connected with the respective state authorities to obtain updates or guidelines issued on the subjects and take necessary measures suggested by the authorities. Also, all Railway hospitals have been provided with Control rooms and telephone helpline numbers.
