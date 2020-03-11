Coronavirus outbreak: How Indian Railways is taking steps to prevent spread of COVID-19 infection; top points

Those who have a fever are being kept separate from other patients in Indian Railways hospitals.

Coronavirus in India: Indian Railways takes several steps to prevent the Corona COVID 19 virus infection from spreading! Recently, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has directed the Railway Board to ensure that adequate prevention measures are implemented across the Indian Railways network. In order to review the preparedness as well as to convey priorities and directions, Vinod Kumar Yadav, the Railway Board Chairman has conducted meetings with all General Managers through Video Conference on 5 March 2020 and 6 March 2020. Here, take a look at some of the major steps taken by Indian Railways towards the prevention of deadly COVID 19 virus: