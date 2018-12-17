After AI, Indian Railways opts for Emotional Intelligence to improve customer experience; know what it is

In an attempt to create emotionally intelligent leadership strategies for a turnaround of Indian Railways, a full-fledged exercise is being taken up to make all top-level railway officials undergo EI training.

Following the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to prevent signal-failure, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has now opted for Emotional Intelligence (EI) in order to help senior railway officials improve the service delivery systems. The national transporter suffers at times because of indecisiveness at the higher levels, caused due to various reasons, including lack of empathy and stress among concerned railway officials. A senior Railway Ministry official was quoted in an IANS report saying that there have been circumstances where officers were unable to sustain pressure in demanding situations, which impacted decision making.

The EI module consists of components such as self-expression, self-perception, stress management and problem-solving. It permits participants to deepen their understanding in areas such as assertiveness, empathy, flexibility, impulse-control and stress-tolerance, and also give them an opportunity for further development.

In an attempt to create emotionally intelligent leadership strategies for a turnaround of Indian Railways, a full-fledged exercise is being taken up to make all top-level railway officials undergo EI training. The exercise will be conducted by a globally certified master trainer, the report said.

The EI course modules, developed by Multi-Health Systems of Canada and based on rigorous research and validation, aim to allow officials find solutions to their problems in situations where there is involvement of emotions, especially in customer-facing situations. A Divisional Railway Manager, who participated in one workshop was quoted in the report saying that studies have shown that leaders who possess higher emotional intelligence are comparatively more effective in their work. He further said that the main aim of the EI module is coping with stressful or difficult situations as well as believing that one can manage or influence situations in a positive manner.

While all General Managers along with Divisional Railway Managers had to undergo the course in the first batch at the National Academy of Indian Railways in Vadodara, the training will be extended to other senior railway officers as well, in a phased manner.

According to the senior ministry official, with this module, one comes to know about blind spots in the quick decision-making process and also gets to know the strength one has in certain areas. The official further said that the ministry would also suggest ways to improve the abilities of EI.

Also, for a qualitative impact on productivity as well as for the well-being of the large workforce that the national transporter has, the General Managers have been empowered to organize EI training for junior railway officers working in the divisions. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Indian Railways has plans to train its own trainers in order to conduct similar courses for the young officials joining the national transporter and who are at different levels of career development.