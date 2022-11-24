Pre-Engineered Buildings: The need of the hour to fulfil the burgeoning space demand quickly

By Nikhil Bothra,

The recent lockdowns and other limitations brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak have had a significant negative influence on the Indian construction industry. It resulted in delay of many projects of national importance. According to KMPG, the industry faced a daily loss of Rs 30,000 crore during the covid-induced lockdowns. Besides, it also witnessed 13 to 30% reduction in investment.

Giving the sector respite, analysts’ and research organisations’ predicted consistent growth from 2021 onward. However, several hurdles, including, cost of construction raw materials, satiating extensive labour requirements, sourcing approvals from various authorities and the climate change caused unforeseeable hazards to the sector and India in meeting sustainable development goals.

With so many lofty targets in its sights. It aims to become a US$ 5 trillion economy by 2025, accomplish the grand vision of ‘Housing for All-2022’, develop 100 new cities over the next decade, and new airports under the UDAN Scheme. Thus, it cannot afford to squander time, especially when it comes to the infrastructure and construction, which make up a sizable percentage of the nation’s comprehensive growth strategy. It is high time that we give technology its due in the construction sector and bring the PEB and Prefab to the forefront as sustainable and durable practices.

In order to reduce the cost of construction and prepare structures in less time, the highly innovative Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEB) technology can be utilised which has the potential to transform civil construction practices across the country. PEB will not only expedite the process but also show to be a more lasting and sustainable solution, helping to ensure less wear and tear and more ecologically friendly outcomes. Due to the myriad benefits it offers, PEB construction has become the preferred choice for warehouses, retail stores, shopping malls, aviation hangars, recreational projects, and other spaces. In India too, PEB is gaining popularity by the day.

If we talk about data, the PEB market in India is growing at a CAGR of 11.66% in the forecast period-2022-30. This clearly indicate that PEB construction is gaining popularity by the day in India.

What Pre-Engineered Buildings are

Pre-Engineered Buildings are metal enclosure buildings that contain factory-made structural frames, roof and wall support. The complete design of such buildings is created at a factory and the pre-designed components are brought to the site and installed.

Seen as a breakthrough in the construction segment, today, this novel manufacturing concept is replacing traditional building practices. Providing a wide range of structural and aesthetic spaces, PEB is meeting the burgeoning space requirements. One of the most alluring features of these buildings is that they can be fitted with different structural accessories such as canopies, interior partitions, mezzanine floors, etc. which fulfil the requirements of the space owner. At the same time, due to their simple foundation design, these structures are 30 to 35% lighter than conventional steel buildings.

How are PEBs a breakthrough in the construction industry



PEBs come up with numerous advantages and address the concerns of traditional building concept. They enable space seekers to have it within the time limit. Let’s have a look at what it offers.

Time-saving- Construction of standard structures takes much time which results in late delivery. As customised software is used for design, it takes less time to complete PEBs and projects can be delivered on time. Sometimes, a structure is required to be delivered on a tight schedule. PEBs are the perfect solution for such projects.



Cost-effective solution- If you are on a limited budget and looking for the best design and aesthetics, PEB construction is the solution. As most of the parts of PEBs are manufactured at the factory, they save you a lot of money. Standard construction involves building from scratch at the site which causes an extra burden on your budget.



Low maintenance and highly durable- It is one of the key advantages of PEB structures. As steel does not crack, wrap or creek, the construction requires low or zero maintenance. Also, you don’t need to worry about mold, fungi, termites or rodents as steel doesn’t support their growth. Moreover, PEB structures make it easier for you to identify the need for maintenance work, if or whenever required. Hence, they are highly durable structures.



Customized solution- You can design PEB structure as per your needs and requirements and the space available at the site. You can also decide about the mix of metal building components to increase the functionality of your pre-engineered building.



Resistant to extreme weather conditions- PEBs are the best option when it comes to survival in extreme weather conditions. They can withstand torrential rain, sand storm, strong winds, snowstorm and other such climatic conditions. You can avail the advantages of PEB structures, irrespective of the geographical area you are living in.



Earthquake resistant- Pre-engineered buildings offer protection from earthquake as they can easily withstand it to a certain magnitude. Hence, it is a preferred construction choice for high-risk zones of earthquakes.



Eco-friendly- Most importantly, these structures are eco-friendly as the materials used in construction can be recycled and reused. Considering environmental safety concerns, it seems a perfect structural solution today.

As the demand for both kinds of spaces- commercial and residential- is rising by the day, it is time to adopt technology with sustainable construction. This is where PEB comes to the rescue and we need to implement the concept on the ground to meet the requirements immediately. We have to fulfil the demand of the commercial segment to push economic growth as well as the residential segment to raise the standards of living of our population. Definitely, with its strength, versatility and customizability, PEB is going to transform the construction industry in the days to come.

