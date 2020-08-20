India’s cleanest cities 2020 list: Madhya Pradesh’s Indore emerges as cleanest city; check top 10

The development was announced by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs which has released the Swachh Sarvekshan survey results for 2020.

India’s cleanest cities 2020 list: Indore has emerged as the cleanest city in the country this year yet again! With this Indore has become the city to have grabbed the prestigious Swachh Survekshan award for four times in a row. The city which is also known as the main financial centre of the state of Madhya Pradesh has been consistently topping the list for the last four years. The development was announced by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs which has released the Swachh Sarvekshan survey results for 2020.

India’s cleanest cities 2020: Top 10 cleanest cities

The 10 cities which emerged as the country’s best top 10 cities in the Swachh Survekshan survey undertaken this year are:

1. Indore

2. Surat

3. Navi Mumbai

4. Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh)

5. Mysore (Karnataka)

6. Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh)

7. Ahmedabad (Gujarat)

8. New Delhi (NDMC)

9. Chandrapur (Maharashtra)

10. Khargone (Madhya Pradesh)

Indore has become the inspiration for the whole country by bagging the prestigious Swachh Sarvekshan award for the fourth time in a row, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar wrote from his official twitter account. He also took the opportunity to congratulate the Chief Minister of the state Shivraj Singh Chauhan along with the residents of the city for this.

Closely trailing Indore were the cities of Surat in Gujarat and Navi Mumbai in the state of Maharashtra which grabbed the second and the third spot on the list. This was the fifth edition of the Swachh Survekshan survey undertaken by the government. Ever since the Narendra Modi led BJP government came to power in 2014, extra emphasis has been laid on sanitation and rejuvenation of the cities. The government has also launched schemes like Swachh Bharat Mission, AMRUT, Smart City mission among others to take the initiative forward.