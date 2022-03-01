DMRC, CPWD sign MoU! Delhi Metro to construct metro loop corridor planned under Central Vista Project

To cater to the office goers who shall travel to these offices using the Delhi Metro, around 3 km long metro loop corridor, connecting four stations of Common Central Secretariat with the existing Delhi Metro’s Central Secretariat station is being proposed.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) as per which Delhi Metro shall provide technical assistance and execute finishing & services works for a Metro loop corridor’s construction to link the existing Metro network with the new Central Secretariat buildings, which will come under the Centre’s ambitious Central Vista Area Redevelopment project. According to DMRC, to cater to the office goers who shall travel to these offices using the Delhi Metro, around 3 km long metro loop corridor, connecting four stations of Common Central Secretariat with the existing Delhi Metro’s Central Secretariat station is being proposed.

According to Delhi Metro, the planning is being done expecting a peak hour demand of 20,000 commuters per hour during the peak hours of morning and evening. The entire metro loop corridor shall be underground. As per the Memorandum of Understanding, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared by DMRC apart from finalising the horizontal and vertical alignment of the metro tracks and tunnels along with sizing of facilities such as platforms, support services as well as maintenance facilities. The Delhi Metro, for the project, will also appoint the Detailed Design Consultant.

While the basic civil structure construction work will be carried out by the Central Public Works Department, all other finishing and services works including design as well as construction of control systems, track work, signal systems, rolling stock, electrical and maintenance works, etc., will be executed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. At present, the corporation is operating a Metro network of 391 kilometres with as many as 286 Delhi Metro stations. The DMRC, as part of its fourth phase of expansion, is currently engaged in the construction of 65 kilometres of new lines across three different metro corridors.