Delhi Metro Phase 4 Project: DMRC assigns line number and colour code of three priority corridors; details

On 7 September 2020, the Delhi Metro rail services were resumed since the suspension of the urban transporter on 22 March 2020 due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Delhi Metro Phase 4 Project: Delhiites, take note! The three upcoming Delhi Metro corridors now have line numbers and colour codes. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has recently assigned the line number and colour code of the three priority corridors, that are being developed under the Phase 4 project of the Delhi Metro rail network. According to DMRC, the metro corridor connecting Tughlakabad and Aerocity is now Line 10 and Silver Line, the metro corridor connecting Majlis Park and Maujpur is Line 7 and Pink Line extension, while the metro corridor connecting Janakpuri West and R K Ashram is Line 8 and Magenta Line extension.

On 7 September 2020, the Delhi Metro rail services were resumed since the suspension of the urban transporter on 22 March 2020 due to COVID-19 lockdown. However, the metro services were resumed with the curtailed operation of DMRC’s Yellow Line and Rapid Metro in Gurugram. Recently, the DMRC has informed that the metro services of peak hours are now also available for commuters in non-peak hours.

According to Delhi Metro, the peak hours are from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM in the morning and from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the evening. In a bid to facilitate Delhi Metro users, from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, a headway of 2 minutes 45 seconds to 6 minutes will be maintained. The corporation also requested the passengers to stagger their metro journeys so that adequate social distancing norms can be followed.

Recently, the DMRC launched i-ATS (Automatic Train Supervision), an indigenously built CBTC (Communication Based Train Control) based signalling technology, giving a boost to ‘Make in India’. According to DMRC, it is a computer-based system, which manages metro train operations. It is being said that the indigenously developed technology will minimize the country’s metro systems’ dependence on foreign vendors for such technologies.