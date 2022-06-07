Delhi Metro extends last train timings for those going to watch India-South Africa T-20; Check revised timings

Delhi Metro Update: Planning to go for the India – South Africa T-20 cricket match this Thursday? Here’s some good news for you! In a bid to facilitate the spectators during the T-20 Cricket match between India and South Africa, which is scheduled on 9 June 2022 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground in the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has made some minor changes in its last train timings on all Metro Lines except the Airport Express Line. The Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground in New Delhi is adjacent to Delhi Gate / ITO Delhi Metro stations on the Violet Line, Delhi Metro said.

According to a statement issued by DMRC, the Delhi Metro, in anticipation of the sudden rush of commuters expected at these nearby Metro stations after the match is over, will be performing extra train trips (nearly 48 trips) by extending its last metro train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all metro lines. With this move of DMRC, spectators will be able to reach their destinations by using the metro service smoothly. Below are the revised last Delhi Metro train timings from terminal metro stations:

Red Line: Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda

New Bus Adda – 11:50 PM

Rithala – 00:00 (Midnight)

Yellow Line: Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre

Samaypur Badli – 11:50 PM

HUDA City Centre – 11:20 PM

Blue Line: Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali

Noida Electronic City – 11:25 PM

Vaishali – 11:30 PM

Dwarka Sector 21 (towards Noida)- 11:10 PM

Dwarka Sector 21 (Towards Vaishali) – 11:20 PM

Green Line: Inderlok/Kirtinagar to Brig. Hoshiar Singh

Kirtinagar – 12:30 AM

Inderlok – 12:20 AM

Brig. Hoshiar Singh (for Inderlok) – 11:30 PM

Brig. Hoshiar Singh (For Kirtinagar) – 11:35 PM

Violet Line: Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh

Kashmere Gate – 00:00 (Midnight)

Raja Nahar Singh – 10:55 PM

Pink Line: Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar

Majlis Park – 11:40 PM

Shiv Vihar – 11:40 PM

Magenta Line: Janakpuri (W) to Botanical Garden

Janakpuri (W) – 12:40 AM

Botanical Garden – 12:30 AM

Grey Line: Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand

Dwarka – 1:00 AM

Dhansa BusStand – 12:45 AM