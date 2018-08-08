Delhi Metro collects Rs 38 lakh from fines for sitting on train floor! Here are offences you may be fined for

From June 2017 to May 2018, Rs 90 lakh was collected by Delhi Metro from 51,000 people for various offences including, littering, travelling with undervalued tokens, creating a nuisance and obstructing officials on duty.

If you are a frequent Delhi Metro commuter, then you must have come across several cases of offences and penalties imposed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on offenders. Recently, an RTI reply revealed that Delhi Metro has collected a sum of Rs 38 lakh as fines over 11 months from those commuters who were caught sitting on the floor of the train! Moreover, from June 2017 to May 2018, Rs 90 lakh was collected by Delhi Metro from 51,000 people for various offences including, littering, travelling with undervalued tokens, creating a nuisance and obstructing officials on duty. Here is a list of scenarios listed by Delhi Metro where penalties can be imposed and you may even face imprisonment: