Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Alstom to use this ground-breaking European signalling technology for first time in India

The RRTS will boast a maximum speed of 160 km per hour. (Alstom)

Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor: In a first, India adopts ground-breaking European technology for mainline railways! A contract worth €106 million has been awarded to Alstom by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) to design, supply as well as install the signalling, train control and telecommunication system of the country’s first, Delhi – Ghaziabad – Meerut RRTS corridor. The 82.15 km long Regional Rapid Transit System Corridor will reduce the travel time between the national capital and Meerut to 60 minutes, compared to the current time of 90-100 minutes. The RRTS will boast a maximum speed of 160 km per hour.

According to Alstom, the company’s scope of work includes design, testing, installation, supply and commissioning of Signalling; Platform Screen Doors, Train Control, Supervision, as well as Telecommunication Systems for the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor. Interestingly, this RRTS line will be the first in the country to adopt the European Train Control System (ETCS) hybrid Level 3 2 signalling system. The ETCS is the European Rail Traffic Management System’s core signalling and train control component.

One of the key features of the RRTS is interoperability of all its main corridors which enables seamless commuter movement across the corridors, without the hassle of train changing for commuters. Also, the ETCS signalling system will ensure movement of trains at quick frequencies, thus reducing passengers’ waiting time. The contract awarded to Alstom marks a world premiere for the combination of the latest standard of ETCS supported by the latest digital Interlocking and ATO over LTE radio, the company stated. Also, on the RRTS corridor, the integrated platform screen door solution will offer utmost safety to commuters.

According to Alstom, ETCS is a replacement for the legacy train protection systems. It has been designed to replace the many incompatible safety systems that are currently in operation, thereby making it the train control system of choice for India, as well as other countries like South Korea, Taiwan, Australia and Saudi Arabia.