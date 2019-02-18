Bihar gets Nirmal Ganga push, Patna riverfront! PM Narendra Modi unveils important infrastructure projects

Building the sewerage infrastructure will cost Rs 452.24 crore.

In a major step towards Nirmal Ganga or Ganga cleaning mission, the Narendra Modi government has started the process of building sewerage infrastructure at Patna’s Karmalichak, Barh, Sultanganj and Naugachia in Bihar. The new sewerage infrastructure, once it comes up, will prevent the flow of 6.7 crore litre sewage daily into river Ganga from the aforementioned areas. Building the sewerage infrastructure will cost Rs 452.24 crore.

The project will have several schemes like Karmalichak (Patna) Sewerage network, Barh I&D and STP scheme, Sultanganj I&D and STP scheme and Naugachia I&D and STP scheme. Karmalichak (Patna) Sewerage network will have 96.54 km sewer network and 1 SPS. Barh I&D and STP scheme-I&D will have 3 drains, 11 MLD STP and 3 SPS, Sultanganj I&D and STP scheme-I&D will have 5 drains, 11 MLD STP and 3 SPS and Naugachia I&D and STP scheme-I&D will have 9 drains, 9 MLD STP and 6 SPS.

Apart from this, the Modi government has unveiled River Front Development in Patna. PM Narendra Modi recently dedicated to the nation the Patna riverfront, which has come up at a cost of Rs 243.27 crore. Under the project 16 ghats, 1 crematoria, 4.9 km promenade, community cum cultural centre, audiovisual theatre and ECP Centre have been set up. Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon, state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Union Minister Satya Pal Singh, Bihar Minister Suresh Kumar were present in the event.

Earlier, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said Sunday the central government had undertaken 200 projects to construct ghats and crematoria by March 2019. Gadkari said that the central government had taken several measures to ensure ecological flow at different stretches of the Ganga. The total cost of these projects for the Ganga for sewage infrastructure, river-front development, river-surface cleaning and biodiversity conservation, ghats and crematoria is Rs 22,374 crore he added. According to Gadkari, by March-end 2019 80% of the Ganga water will be clean.