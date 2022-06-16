Amid spike in Covid cases, Delhi Metro adopting measures to ensure commuters follow norms

Delhi Metro Update: Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in the city, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has started adopting all necessary measures, including deploying flying squads, to ensure Delhi Metro commuters abide by Covid-19 protocols. As per official figures, the national capital reported more than 7,100 Covid-19 cases in the last 10 days. Also, the positivity rate has climbed from 1.92 per cent on June 7 to 7.01 per cent on June 15, PTI reported. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded as many as 1,375 Coronavirus cases, the highest daily tally in a month, and zero death. According to the officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, flying squads have been deployed at Delhi Metro stations in order to keep an eye on commuters who do not follow Covid norms.

Delhi Metro’s Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal was quoted in the report saying that the deployed flying squads are randomly checking commuters and are also ensuring people adhere to Coronavirus-appropriate behaviour. Also, the commuters of the Delhi Metro Rail network are being provided with hand sanitizers. Besides, any additional guidelines if directed by the DDMA, shall be implemented as well, Dayal further added. According to him, in May, as many as 2,158 people were penalized for creating nuisance (under section 59 of the O&M act) and under the same section, over 500 passengers have been penalized in the first week of June.

According to the officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in order to raise awareness among people, they have also launched several social media campaigns. A DMRC spokesperson was also quoted in the report saying that Delhi Metro has also carried out multiple campaigns on its official social media platforms to raise awareness about the Covid-19 pandemic situation. Moreover, announcements are being made inside Delhi Metro trains as well as in stations regarding the same, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation spokesperson further added.