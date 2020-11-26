SpiceJet launches cargo flights from Delhi to Leh, to carry vegetables, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment during winter

The new flights launched are seasonal and will operate during the winter months when surface transportation is disrupted owing to harsh weather conditions.

SpiceJet has launched dedicated cargo flights from Delhi to Leh to ensure a timely and seamless supply of essentials during winters. The maiden flight has carried 13 tonnes of cargo from Delhi to Leh today. SpiceJet’s first freighter flight SG 7370 departed from Delhi at 9:05 am and reached Leh at 10:40 am. The airline’s first scheduled cargo flight from Leh departed at 11:25 am and was flagged off by a Member of Parliament from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

SpiceXpress, the dedicated cargo arm of SpiceJet, will deploy its Boeing 737 freighter on this route. With the launch of the cargo services, SpiceJet is the first and only airline to have dedicated freighter flights connecting Leh. The dedicated cargo flights will help transport fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, perishables, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and other general cargo. Besides improving logistics and connectivity, the new freighter service will ensure transportation of these essential commodities remains unaffected due to dipping temperatures and adverse weather conditions during these winter months.

On November 28, SG-7370 will depart from Delhi at 9.35 am and will reach Leh at 11.10 am. SG-7371 will depart from Leh at 11.55 am and will reach Delhi at 1.20 pm. On November 30, SG-7370 will depart from Delhi at 9.05 am and will reach Leh at 10.40 am. SG-7371 will depart from Leh at 11.25 am and will reach Delhi at 12.50 pm, SpiceJet said in a statement.

The new flights launched are seasonal and will operate during the winter months when surface transportation is disrupted owing to harsh weather conditions. Leh, the largest town of the Union Territory of Ladakh, is primarily dominated by a mountainous landscape which makes surface transport even more difficult during the winters when the terrain is mostly covered with snow most of the time.