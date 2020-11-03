Bengaluru-Kozhikode flights: Alliance Air to begin flight services; Check dates, schedule

For the first time since its inception in 1996, Alliance Air reported an operating profit of Rs 65 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Good news for flyers between Bengaluru and Kerala, as Alliance Air is starting flight services on the Bengaluru-Kozhikode route. The flight services between Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) in Bengaluru and Kozhikode International Airport (CCJ) will commence from November 11. Alliance Air will deploy 70-seater ATR 72 aircraft on the route.

Bengaluru-Kozhikode flight schedule: Alliance Air will operate flights six days a week except for Tuesdays. Flight number 9I-521 is scheduled to depart from Bengaluru at 6.30 am and will arrive at Kozhikode at 7.55 am. Flight number 9I-522 will depart from 8.25 am and arrive in Bengaluru at 9.40 am, Alliance Air said.

Alliance Air is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India. For the first time since its inception in 1996, Alliance Air reported an operating profit of Rs 65 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Alliance Air operates flights to 43 destinations. Out of the total, most destinations are Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Alliance Air connects these Tier-2 and Tier-3 destinations with metros across India. These destinations are Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Goa, Agra, Allahabad, Belagavi, Bhavnagar, Bhubaneswar, Bhuj, Bikaner, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Dimapur, Diu, Dharamshala, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Gulbarga (Kalaburagi), Imphal, Jabalpur, Jagdalpur, Jaipur, Jharsuguda, Kandla, Kochi, Kolhapur, Kullu, Lilabari, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mysuru, Nashik, Pantnagar, Passighat, Pathankot, Pune, Raipur, Tezpur.

In normal times, Alliance Air operates 360 flights per week with an average per day flight of 51. While the number of Alliance Air departures per week stood at 539, the number of departures per day is 77.