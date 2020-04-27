Yes Bank case: CBI takes custody of DHFL’s Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan

The CBI is probing the role of Wadhawan brothers regarding allegations that DHFL received Rs 3,700-crore of loan from Yes Bank by paying bribes to erstwhile promoters of the private bank.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), in its custody, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted on Sunday. “A CBI team has taken both Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhwan into custody,” Deshmukh said in his tweet.

The CBI is investigating the matter pertaining to alleged swindling of money by Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor, Wadhwans and others.

Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan and 21 others, including their family members, were placed in home quarantine at their property in Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra by the Satara Police, after they had violated Covid-19 lockdown. It was found that the Wadhawan family had travelled from Khandala in Pune district to the family’s farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar violating the lockdown.

Maharashtra home minister on Sunday said the Satara police has handed over Wadhawan brothers to the CBI. “Satara Police has given them all required assistance and escort vehicle with 1+3 guard up to Mumbai on a written request, “Deshmukh further said in his tweet. An inquiry had also been initiated against principal secretary of home department Amitabh Gupta for issuing a letter permitting Wadhawans to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar during the lockdown.

The CBI is probing the role of Wadhawan brothers regarding allegations that DHFL received Rs 3,700-crore of loan from Yes Bank by paying bribes to erstwhile promoters of the private bank. Wadhawans were also being probed by the Enforcement Directorate in another criminal case linked to late gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

The Reserve Bank of India on November 20, 2019 superseded the DHFL board and appointed R Subramaniakumar as an administrator. DHFL is undergoing insolvency proceedings at National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai.

FE reported earlier that the deadline for submission of bids for the troubled mortgage lender had been extended by 21 days to May 7, 2020.