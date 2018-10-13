Workers’ strike: Madras High Court notice to Yamaha India

The Madras High Court on Friday issued a notice to the management of Yamaha Motors India and the Tamil Nadu labour secretary, asking them to respond to a petition filed by the workers’ union, India Yamaha Motor Thozhilalar Sangam.

The workers union in its petition filed on Thursday has sought the Madras HC to issue interim orders, directing the India Yamaha management to abide by the advice given by the joint labour commissioner and also restrain the management from making any recruitment when the strike is on, pending disposal of the writ petition and thus render justice.

The workers’ union has also asked the court to issue interim order, restrain the management from indulging in any unfair labour practices.

Hearing orally the workers petition, Justice S Vimala while refused to issue any interim order on the issues raised by the union, however, issued notice to the India Yamaha management, labour secretary of the state government to respond in two weeks to the petition filed by the workers union. It is likely that the matter will come up post ‘Dasssera’ holidays.

Both the workers union and the advocate representing the India Yamaha management confirmed the developments. When contacted, advocate representing India Yamaha Motor, confirmed the developments and said that the court has asked the management to respond to the notice in two weeks time. The HC has refused to issue any interim order as sought by the petitioner – the workers union.

S Kannan, vice president of the workers union, in his petition said the India Yamaha management pays far less wages to its workers as compared to the other automobile companies in the Sriperumbudur/Oragadam auto belt and have been treated badly.

Following this, the workers formed a union and affiliated the same with trade union body CITU. It has also elected its office bearers for the same. The formed union gave a charter of demands to the management.

However, the management did not accept the move by the workers and dismissed two workers in September third week. Since then, the workers are on the warpath and went on strike till date, seeking reinstatement of the two sacked workers.

Despite repeated reconiciliation meetings, both the union and the management could not arrive at any solution. In the last reconciliation meeting, the assistant labour commissioner adviced the management to reinstate the two sacked workers and allow the work to resume.

However, both continued to stick to their respective demands hence the workers had to move the Madras HC on Thursday, asking the management to abide by the assistant labour commissioner’s advice.

Our workers union expressed that we are ready to resume work provided that the termination of 2 workers withdrawn.

The conciliation officer accepting the termination as illegal has advised the management to revoke the termination and advised our union to resume work. As per the advise of the joint commissioner of labour, the workers went for work on October 4 but the management did not permit the two workers inside the factory.