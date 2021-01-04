WFH to spur tech hiring this year

Mishra said that his company is busy collecting data of people with all these skills. “We are building database of these candidates and keeping them ready,” he said.

Hiring in information technology roles is going to gain further pace this calendar year.

Hiring for roles in fields of cyber security, blockchain, augmented reality, user interface and user experience is expected to increase by 20-25%, according to HR consultants.

Work from home has accelerated the digital transformation at many companies.

However, with increase in remote working environment, the security of data and information has gained prominence more than ever before.

Given the increase in demand, there will be a requirement of cyber security professionals across industries.

Aditya Narayan Mishra, CEO, CIEL HR Services told FE that apart from banks, financial institutions and e-commerce platforms which indulge in financial transactions, there is a rise in need for cyber security as people are remotely exchanging files and working on various platforms. Additionally, personnel in blockchain technology will also be high in demand as it is a secure system of maintaining ledgers and financial transactions.

The rise in use of augmented reality and mixed reality by e-commerce platforms and in virtual gaming will mean there will be more professionals needed in this space. With access to better devices with stronger processors increasing, e-gaming is fast catching the fancy of users, leading to more demand for people to build these. Also, UI/UX skill is going to gain more importance in 2021.

Mishra said that his company is busy collecting data of people with all these skills. “We are building database of these candidates and keeping them ready,” he said.

In terms of salaries too, it is expected to be a good year for people with these skills. The current salary ranges in the Rs 20 lakh per annum bracket for a talented person with 5-7 years of experience. “If someone decides to change jobs, companies will be willing to give an increase of 45-50% on the current CTC in these fields,” Mishra said.

There are skills which already ruled the hiring market in 2020, and are expected to do well in 2021 as well. According to Quess IT Staffing the top five digital skills in demand were React JS Developer, Java Full Stack Developer, Azure, Android Developer, and Angular JS Developer. Between March and October 2020, the role of React JS Developer saw a rise of 184% in the total number of open positions, as compared to the same period in 2019. Similarly, the roles of Java Full Stack Developer increased by 62% and Azure by 28%. While the skills of Android Developer and Angular JS Developer did see a slight dip, they remain among the top niche skills in demand currently.

Vijay Sivaram, CEO, Quess IT Staffing said, “The current demand for tech skills such as Android Developer, Azure Developer, Java Full Stack Developer and the like, is about 20% ahead of pre-Covid numbers. Further, with the overall demand levels for tech roles improving to close almost at pre-Covid levels, we are optimistic of further improvement in the coming year,” he said.

Saran Balasundaram, founder and CEO, Han Digital India opines that IT and Business Process Management (ITBPM) will witnesses more hiring as new deals are getting signed and more IT deals are in the pipeline among the top 20 ITBPM service providers. “To fulfil the compelling demand, reactive and proactive hiring is soaring. 3-10 years of experience will contribute in excess of 80% of overall hiring volume,” he said.

Recently, EY announced that in the calendar year 2021 it would be inducting about 9,000 new hires in India in various technology roles across all member firms including the global delivery centres, to expand its digital capabilities. These hires will be in areas including artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber security, analytics and other emerging technologies.