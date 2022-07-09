WhatsApp to let you sync chats across multiple smartphones, says new report

WhatsApp is soon changing its one smartphone for one account policy for users. The meta-backed platform is constantly adding new features to its platform, and one of these is multi-device linking. Unfortunately, this feature is only available for tablets and desktops. Even though this is a great addition, it still limits the ability to have a WhatsApp account on multiple smartphones.

However, in the near future, the company is expected to allow users to send and receive messages from their multiple smartphones through its chat sync feature. This feature will allow users to use the same WhatsApp number or account on different devices that are not just tabs or desktops but smartphones as well.

According to a report by WABetainfo, the upcoming feature is currently in its testing phase with the Android 2.22.15 update for WhatsApp. It’s expected that the private messaging app will eventually allow everyone to use this feature from iPhone to Android users of all stable versions. In addition to this, the report also states that the synchronization process might take some time depending on the size of the chats that are stored on the primary device.

The ability to sync your WhatsApp account will be a useful tool for users who are looking to keep their data on their primary device while transferring it to another device. Unfortunately, this feature has only been available in the beta version of WhatsApp so far.

It’s possible that WhatsApp could have found a way to allow users to sync their accounts on multiple devices. This would allow them to keep their messages and contacts on their primary device while syncing all the chats between the devices.

In addition to this, the company has also started supporting a wider range of users on Android who are looking to transfer their chats to iOS devices. This feature was first announced a couple of weeks back, and its wider rollout means the feature worked as expected.