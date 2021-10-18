Vivo X70 Pro+: Powerful camera performance, slick software and impressive spec sheet

Without doubt, the X70 Pro+’s powerful cameras make it stand out in the market.

Professional videographers say the best camera is the one that you have with you, right in your pocket. You can make use of your mobile phone whenever you find something you want to photograph—a camera-centric phone that’s easy to use and quick to take photos, has a smaller footprint compared to cameras, and comes with apps to edit your photos on the fly. Trust me, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by how much phone camera performance has improved in recent years. In fact, you can very much leave your digital camera at home as long as you’ve got a good camera phone in your pocket.

For evidence, take a look at vivo X70 Pro+; a great camera phone with eye-catching design, it elevates the mobile photography experience to an entirely new level. It has powerful camera performance, slick software and impressive spec sheet, making it a hot pick in the high-end segment. Equipped with Zeiss Optics, Professional Imaging V1 Chip and Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera, this X70 Series phone is seen as a highly advanced mobile content creation device that equally impresses with its powerful and smooth performance, attractive display for watching movies or playing games, and a large battery. Nipun Marya, director – Brand Strategy, vivo India, says, “With the vivo X70 Series, we are actively bridging the gap between smartphone and professional photography by infusing user-oriented innovations.” Put simply, this vivo flagship phone sets the bar for smartphone features in months to come.

Essentially, there are two devices in the X70 Series—X70 Pro+ priced at Rs 79,990 (12+256GB) and X70 Pro priced at Rs 46,990 (8+128GB), Rs 49,990 (8+256GB) and Rs 52,990 (12+256GB). Our trial unit was the X70 Pro+; it flaunts a ceramic body on glass, Fluorite AG finish, along with an immersive 3D curved screen. It is available in Enigma Black colour.

The X70 Pro+ has a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED Display with WQHD+ resolution. With support for a native 1.07 billion colour display, up to 2K resolution, 300Hz touch response rate and a high pixel density of 517 PPI, company officials say this phone is optimised for true-to-life user sensory experiences. Vivo has spared no effort in ensuring its flagship is a nice blend of timeless style with a formidable build. The rear quad-camera array of the X70 Pro+ is veiled by a Ceramic Cloud Window, aptly exhibiting its grand status as the high-end model of the X series.

The X70 Pro+ is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G Mobile Platform, there is 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and despite its sleek and compact form factor, the phone is equipped with a sizeable 4500 mAh (TYP) battery that supports 55W FlashCharge. In addition, it is also compatible with 50W Wireless FlashCharge technology. With a maximum charging power of 50W, the X70 Pro+ goes from 1% to50% charged in 26 minutes.

Probing the cameras, the X70 Pro+ boasts a Professional Imaging V1 Chip designed by vivo and High-Transmittance Glass Lens. This new imaging chip employs an AI system to apply NR (noise reduction) and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) effects across the board that allows consumers to manifest creativity in high-definition without compromising quality. The Dual main camera system of X70 Pro+ consists of a 50MP Ultra-Sensing GN1 Sensor and 48MP Ultra-Wide Gimbal Camera. The Ultra-Wide Gimbal Camera features 360 degree Horizon Level Stabilisation technology that helps users achieve unshakable stability, even when the phone is rotated a full 360-degree or during action packed extreme shooting scenes.

Without doubt, the X70 Pro+’s powerful cameras make it stand out in the market. In actual usage, it captures images with great clarity, good target exposure and a wide dynamic range, recording both good highlight and shadow detail even in difficult high-contrast situations. The device is good for capturing still images as well as video. It takes brilliant shots that are crisp enough for your social media posts.

Overall, the X70 Pro+ is a powerful camera phone in an attractive design with good overall running. It comes with enough new features to make it a truly exciting phone. Highly recommended.

SPECIFICATIONS

— Display: 6.78-inch WQHD+ 3D Curved Display

— Processor: Snapdragon 888 + 5G Mobile Platform

— Operating system: Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11

— Memory & storage: 12GB RAM, 256GB storage

— Camera: Quad camera rear (50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP), 32MP front camera

— Battery: 4500mAh (TYP), 44W FlashCharge

— Estimated street price: Rs 79,990