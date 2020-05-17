Trillion-dollar question: Who will be the world’s first trillionaire? Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, says new report

Bezos’ net worth will increase by the year 2026 and he will achieve the title of a trillionaire.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is likely to become the world’s first trillionaire and it could happen in the next six years. Bezos is currently the world’s richest man. According to a report by Comparisun, Bezos’ net worth will increase by the year 2026 and he will achieve the title of a trillionaire (which is roughly Rs 75,50,000 crore). Bezos’ current net worth is roughly $144 billion or Rs 10,90,000 crores. The report highlighted that the CEO and founder of Amazon is one of the two persons in the world to have a net worth of more than $100 billion. As his net worth has grown around 37 per cent on an average in the last five years, Comparisun said that this indicates that come 2026, Bezos at the age of 62 will achieve this title.

Apart from this, the report mentioned that Bill Gates of Microsoft also has a worth that is beyond $100 billion, however, he was not considered as one of the people who would be able to achieve a trillionaire milestone in their lifetime. With him out of the picture, the next light of those who can get a trillionaire title falls on India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani. While his current net worth is $52.4 billion which is around Rs. 3,96,000 crores, Ambani is likely to outgrow this into a trillionaire come 2033. Right now, Ambani is 63 years old and by 2033, his age will be around 75 years. It is to note that Mukesh Ambani is not only the richest man in India but if you keep US and France out of the equation, he could be the world’s richest man already, a data by Bloomberg Billionaires Index has suggested.

Alibaba’s Jack Ma, as revealed by the report, is also on the list of people who are likely to become a trillionaires and is expected to cross the trillion-dollar mark by 2030. Jack will turn 65 in the next 10 years. Other than these, Ma Huateng of Tencent is also expected to become a trillionaire by 2033. Moreover, Steve Ballmer, former CEO of Microsoft, Michael Dell of Dell, as well as Larry Page and Sergey Brin of Google are also on the list but that would take around 20 years to happen.