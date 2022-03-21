Tech Bytes: LTTS sets up Digital Twin practice; Tech Mahindra pact with Cisco for optical networking

LTTS has collaborated with Microsoft and Bentley Systems to establish a centre of excellence (CoE) in Chennai that will address and accelerate the Digital Twin and Digital Thread requirements of new-age manufacturing companies.

LTTS sets up Digital Twin practice

Engineering services firm L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has launched a next-generation IoT-based engineering practice on Digital Twins for the manufacturing and industrial sectors. LTTS has collaborated with Microsoft and Bentley Systems to establish a centre of excellence (CoE) in Chennai that will address and accelerate the Digital Twin and Digital Thread requirements of new-age manufacturing companies.

Microsoft Azure’s Digital Twins uses IoT spatial intelligence to create a digital representation of physical environments, gaining insights to drive better products, and optimise operations. By combining mechanical 3D simulation models with real control system logic, LTTS has been able to devise dynamic digital twins for manufacturers across the globe. Similarly, the Bentley iTwin platform will serve as the foundation for LTTS to develop robust infrastructure digital twin solutions.

“Using simulation and digital twins, LTTS has been helping manufacturers infuse smartness in their critical day-to-day operations,” says Abhishek Sinha, COO and Member of the Board at LTTS. “The establishment of a dedicated Digital Twin practice in collaboration with Microsoft and Bentley Systems emphasises our commitment to bridge the gap between virtual and physical worlds.”

Tech Mahindra pact with Cisco for optical networking

Tech Mahindra has joined hands with American tech firm Cisco to drive the infrastructure modernisation of optical transport networks with the introduction of Cisco routed optical networking. Tech Mahindra’s vast experience in building IP based, end-to-end 5G networks combined with Cisco’s Routed Optical Networking solution, will enable an end-to-end value proposition for service providers, reducing the complexity in their networks. Manish Mangal, Global Head of Business and 5G and Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “5G connectivity, network intelligence, and edge computing are unleashing a whole new world of opportunities such as the delivery of immersive experience using Metaverse, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR), among others. Through this collaboration with Cisco, Tech Mahindra will make Routed Optical Networking solutions smarter, simpler, and easy to deploy and operate for service providers.”