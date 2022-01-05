Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G India launch confirmed; to be available from January 11

The S21 FE 5G was launched just ahead of CES 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is coming soon to India, the company announced on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Without sharing any pricing or configuration details, Samsung said the S21 FE 5G will go on sale in India from January 11. Potential buyers can pre-reserve a unit in advance, starting today, by paying a token amount of Rs 999.

Pre-reserving a unit will not only help buyers get first access to the S21 FE 5G (with “priority delivery”), it will also make them eligible to get a Galaxy SmartTag tracker accessory worth Rs 2,699 at no extra charge. All of this can be done through Samsung India eStore http://www.samsung.com or Samsung Shop App.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G spec-check

The S21 FE 5G was launched just ahead of CES 2022. It joins the flagship Galaxy S21 phones and tries to bring some of their key features to a more mainstream segment. Some of these high-end features include a 120Hz high refresh rate display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chip, 5G connectivity, dual stereo speakers, IP68 water and dust resistance, and wireless charging. This is the phone that will compete with OnePlus’s soon-to-launch OnePlus 9RT.

The S21 FE 5G comes with a 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED screen with optical in-display fingerprint scanner, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (expandable), Android 12-based One UI 4.0 software, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast wired and 15W wireless charging. It has three cameras on the back – a 12MP main, a 12MP ultra-wide angle and another 8MP telephoto for 3x optical zoom and up to 30x software-induced “space” zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G price check

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G starts at $699 (roughly Rs 52,150) in the US. India pricing is yet to be announced.