Poco F4 5G versus iQOO Neo 6 versus OnePlus Nord 2T: Prices, specs compared

Poco F4 5G has been launched in India. The phone is successor to the Poco F3, which is sold as the Mi 11X in the country. The F4 shares its core hardware— which is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870— with the F3. The screen, too, remains largely unchanged. Everything else, though, from design to cameras to fast charging, is brand new. Poco F4 5G price in India starts at Rs 27,999. At its price, the F4 will take on the iQOO Neo 6 (review) and soon-to-launch OnePlus Nord 2T.

Here, we pit the three phones against each other and see how they stack up against each other:

Design: Poco F4 5G has a glass back and plastic frame. This is a flat-edged phone from get-go. The Poco F4 5G has an official IP53 rating. It weighs quite a bit, at 195g, yet it is slim to hold at 7.7mm. For biometrics, it has a side-mounted fingerprint reader. iQOO Neo 6 and OnePlus Nord 2T are made of plastic and weigh 190g. The 2T is a bit slimmer at 8.2mm. Neither of them has any ingress protection. iQOO Neo 6 and OnePlus Nord 2T have in-display fingerprint scanners.

Display: Poco F4 5G has a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh support with Dolby Vision playback support (in Netflix). Nord 2T has a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and HDR10+ support. iQOO Neo 6 has a 6.62-inch 1080p E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Poco F4 and Nord 2T have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen protection.

Processor: Poco F4 and iQOO Neo 6 are both powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip. The Nord 2T uses the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chip.

RAM, Storage: iQOO Neo 6 is available with 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB trims. Poco F4 comes in 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 12GB/256GB trims. OnePlus Nord 2T comes in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB trims.

Software: Poco F4 runs Android 12-based MIUI 13. OnePlus Nord 2T runs Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1. iQOO Neo 6 runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. iQOO and OnePlus are promising two years of Android and three years of monthly security updates with the Neo 6 and Nord 2T.

Rear camera setup: Poco F4 has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP OIS main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro shooter. It can do up to 4K@60fps videos. iQOO Neo 6 also has a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP OIS main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro camera. You can record videos at up to 4K@60fps, here too. Nord 2T has three cameras on the back. It has a 50MP main with OIS, 8MP ultra wide-angle, and another 2MP mono lens shooter. It tops out at 4K@30fps.

Front camera: Poco F4 has a 20MP front camera. Nord 2T has a 32MP front camera. iQOO Neo 6 has a 16MP front camera.

Battery capacity, fast charging: Poco F4 has a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging. Nord 2T has a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging. iQOO Neo 6 has a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Prices: Poco F4 5G will cost Rs 27,999 for 6GB/128GB, Rs 29,999 for 8GB/128GB, and Rs 33,999 for 12GB/256GB. Neo 6 starts at Rs 29,999 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 33,999. OnePlus Nord 2T is tipped to launch in India at a price of Rs 28,999 for 8GB/128GB while its 12GB/256GB model is said to come in at Rs 31,999.