Pablo Escobar Fold 2 – The new ‘Samsung-killer’ phone is here; check specs and price in India

Pablo Escobar’s brother, Roberto Escobar on Monday, February 3, launched another new foldable phone called the Escobar Fold 2. This phone is a second in the Escobar Fold series. Prior to this, Roberto had released Escobar Fold 1 early in December last year. The Escobar Fold 2 is not just exciting because the name it receives from Pablo Escobar but also because the phone is reportedly a clone to the latest Samsung Galaxy Fold. The official website of Escobar Inc dubs the Fold 2 as “the real Samsung killer”.

Prices at $399 (about Rs 28,440 in India), the Escobar Fold 2 extensively differs from the Samsung Galaxy Fold in terms of price. While Samsung Galaxy Fold is priced at Rs 1,64,999 in India and $2,000 in the US, the Escobar Fold 2 is comparatively much cheaper and affordable. Moreover, the company has announced free worldwide shipping for the phone. The product page of Escobar Inc proudly claims, “Rest in Peace Samsung, Pablo always wins. This is an incredible phone, at a competitive price.”

Escobar Fold 2 specifications

Device Type: Android 10 Foldable Smartphone

Operating System: Android 10.0

Dimensions: Unfolded – 160.9 x 117.9 x 6.9 mm, Folded – 160.9 x 62.9 x 15.5 mm

Weight: 266 Grams

CPU: Octa-Core 2.84GHz Clock Speed

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series, 855, 64-bit ARM LTE Processor

GPU: Qualcomm Adreno 640

Main Camera: (1) 12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55?, 1.4µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS, (2) 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6?, 1.0µm, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom and (3) 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), 1/3.1?, 1.0µm LED flash, HDR, panorama

Video: 2160p@60fps, 1080p@60/240fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps (gyro-EIS), HDR10

Selfie Camera: (1) 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3?, 1.22µm and (2) 8 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1.22µm, depth sensor HDR.

Video: 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS

Memory: RAM – 8GB/12GB | ROM 128GB/512GB

Display (Main): Foldable Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, 7.3 inches, HDR10+

Display (Two): 6 inch, Super AMOLED, 720 x 1680 pixels (21:9)

Battery: 4,380 mAh Lithium-Polymer, 5V/5A (Non-Removable)

SIM: Nano-SIM, eSIM

Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

Color: Black and Gold

Variant: 8GB/128GB, 12GB/512GB

More Features: Foldable AMOLED Screen, Protection, LTE Cat-18, Fingerprint Scanner, Triple Camera, Big Size Screen, HD Sound, USB Type-C, Loudspeaker, BDS, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, 4:3 Ratio, Fast Charger, Noise Cancellation, Document Editor, 5V/5A Charger Output Power, VoLTE Support

Network: 4G TDD LTE B38(2600), B39(1900), B40(2300), B41(2500) 4G FDD LTE B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B13(700), B14(700), B18(800), B19(800), B20(800), B25(1900), B26(850), B28(700), B29(700), B30(2300), B66(AWS-3), B71(600) 3G TD-SCDMA B34(2010), B39(1880) 3G UMTS B1(2100), B2(1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8(900) 2G GSM GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900

After being designed in the US, the Escobar Fold 2 has been assembled in Hong Kong. However, it is surprising to note that customers who had ordered the Escobar Fold 1 have not yet received their phones. A report by PCMag said that instead of the phone, the customers instead received a book from the company. Hence, the doubt lies here whether Roberto Escobar is duping his customers and can really users trust Escobar to deliver this promised foldable phone.