Nokia 6.2 with 16-megapixel triple cameras goes official in India

Nokia 6.2 is now official in India. The new mid-range smartphone from HMD Global’s kitty takes design cues from its elder sibling Nokia 7.2 but has some trade-offs owing to lower pricing. The Nokia 6.2 has three cameras, rocks Snapdragon 636 processor, and brings Android One experience to the table. The launch comes close on the heels of the Nokia 7.2 unveiling as HMD Global looks to capture a bigger market than before, especially in the mid-range segment.

While HMD Global is yet to make an official announcement for the launch of the Nokia 6.2, the smartphone has been listed on Amazon India website, giving away all the details. The Nokia 6.2 is priced at Rs 15,999, however, an MRP of Rs 17,999 is mentioned alongside. It is available to buy starting Friday, October 11. It comes in just a single Ceramic Black colour variant – although, an Ice colour variant also exists and should arrive in India later. Amazon is running some offers on the Nokia 6.2 purchase to sweeten the deal.

As for the specifications, the Nokia 6.2 brings some major upgrades over its predecessor. It has a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display with a resolution maxing out at 1080×2340 pixels. There is a notch on the top of the display. The Nokia 6.2 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie, but it should get Android 10 later as per HMD Global’s promise.

Nokia 6.2 sports a triple camera setup – a 16-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel camera, and an 8-megapixel camera. The smartphone also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 3500mAh battery under the hood that charges at 10W using the bundled charger.