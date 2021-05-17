Learning by doing: Helping engineers earn and learn better

Its two co-founders, Suryanarayanan P and Sarangarajan V Iyengar, remark that the online engineering education scenario has changed drastically over the past few years.

Meet Rupesh, a smart and dynamic engineering student who has developed a tree planting drone. A Skyll-Linc (Chennai-based edtech startup) student, he has successfully designed a hexacopter for free plantation which aids in solving climate change problems. This project can restore forests and bare lands in short span of 5-10 years of time. It also helps in carbon sequestration process naturally.

Using the seedpods instead of a sapling as in the traditional method, this drone can help to speed up the tree plantation process by more than 10 times and reduce the overall cost, says the proud achiever

Move over to Aakash PP and Kushagra Kashyap (technical support engineers), two more Skill-Lync students who have produced a full-fledged electric vehicle car in less than four months (under the guidance of industry experts from Renault Nissan (India and Japan), Mercedes Benz (India and Germany) and Scania Sweden. Generally, the time taken by an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to develop a fully functional/producible BiW stands between 2.5 to 3 years. These two undertook Skill-Lync’s masters certification course on automotive BIW design and development which is a 6-8 month-long engineering course.

There’s another interesting project designed by the Skill-Lync students using an aircraft’s bleed air to cure the waterlogged runway. Basically, it is a tech system which will remove water temporarily from the runway so that an aeroplane’s wheels can come in direct contact with the runway to avoid hydroplaning. In this, the aircraft will use its own bleed air to remove the water near the tyres.

These are just a few recent examples of projects developed by students enrolled with Skill Lync. In simple terms, it is an e-learning platform that aims to revolutionise engineering education by bridging the skill gap between students and the industry, followed by a curated coursework in partnership with industry experts and ensuring a balance between practical exposure and fundamental theories.

With an estimated 1.5 million engineering students graduating each year, and a lack of practical and up-to-date skills possessed by fresh graduates, Skill Lync is on a mission to bridge this gap between the quality education with practical and real time learning. Its two co-founders, Suryanarayanan P and Sarangarajan V Iyengar, remark that the online engineering education scenario has changed drastically over the past few years. The traditional ways of teaching engineering courses have been replaced with the new ways of technology such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality, etc., and students are getting adept with the usage of tech in their education.

This edtech startup allows students to work on practical projects with the aid of industry-oriented computational software/tools like ANSYS, MathWorks, Converge, GT-Suite and many more. With a demonstrated success, Skill-Lync’s on-demand courses combined with an online-live-support model has achieved a 78% course completion rate.

“Our aim is to provide students access to in-depth technical skill sets that would give them a good exposure to industry oriented problems and how it gets solved,” says Suryanarayanan P, co-founder & CEO, Skill-Lync. “We want to ensure that students get exposed to all the technical skills that industries are/will look for. This introductory set of courses allows engineers to get a clear idea about what domain they need to specialise in as they enter into their professional career. The right use of digital technologies can go a long way in achieving the goals laid out by the government.”

Says Sarangarajan V, the other co-founder: “In the four years of their education, engineering students are exposed to a curriculum that is outdated and fully theoretical. There is no emphasis on practical applications. Skill-lync courses are designed to address this gap. Our courses are curated by industry experts based on the needs of the industry and driven by project based learning. Skill-lync courses give students an opportunity to learn the latest technologies in demand like electric vehicles and autonomous driving.”