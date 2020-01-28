India proves to be biggest ground for TikTok! Outnumbers China in downloads, revenue generation in 2019

India proved to be the best breeding ground for the app which contributed 44 per cent towards the overall growth number of global downloads.

The widely discussed social video app Tiktok has clocked a monumental height with worldwide downloads at more than 738 million last year, according to the data released by Sensor Tower, a digital agency tracking mobile app store marketing. Chinese heavyweight ByteDance-owned Tiktok was second only to the Facebook-owned WhatsApp in terms of a total number of downloads last year. The total number of Whatsapp downloads in 2019 was 849 million.

India proved to be the best breeding ground for the app which contributed 44 per cent towards the overall growth number of global downloads. TikTok downloads in India in 2019 stood at 323 million, almost double from its figure of 180 million in 2018 which was 18 per cent of the global downloads that year. However, TikTok couldn’t replicate its success in the domestic market with only 52 million downloads, contributing a meagre 7 per cent to the global downloads figure. The slowdown in terms of the number of downloads in China resulted in Chinese contribution at less than half the contribution made in 2018 which was 16 per cent. The United States proved to be the third biggest market for TikTok contributing 6 per cent to its global numbers at 46 million.

The report has established the precedent growth of TikTok’s revenue to $176.9 million in 2019. The growth in downloads is 13 per cent more on a year-on-year basis from the 655 million downloads in 2018. The China-grown app, which gathered traction in Millenials, has total downloads of 1.65 billion until January 16, 2020. On quarter-to-quarter comparison, Q4 of 2019 proved to be the best quarter in terms of growth in downloads for the video app with 219 million downloads, a 6 per cent increase from its past highest of 205.7 million downloads achieved in the Q4 2018.

TikTok amassed $176.9 million in 2019, 71 percent of its all-time gross total of $247.6 million. Q4 2019 proved to be the app’s best quarter yet for user spending as well. It garnered $88.5 million in revenue which was double the revenue earned in the Q3 of 2019 and six times more it earned in the same quarter of 2018. Albeit TikTok downloads in China are on the decline. The dragon is still TikTok’s biggest spender at $122.9 million. Chinese iOS users’ expenditure accounted for 69 percent of TikTok’s market share in 2019 and more than three times the participation made by the US iOS users in expenditure over the TikTok app. US users had spent $36 million over the video app contributing only 20 per cent to the expenditure. Great Britain contributed only 2 per cent with $4.2 million expenditure over the TikTok app.