Govt of India issues advisory, says Zoom not secure video conferencing platform

The advisory is specifically meant for private individuals. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Controversy-ridden video conferencing platform Zoom has ‘eventually’ come under the radar of the Government of India. The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday put out a detailed two-page long advisory for Zoom users in India, to safeguard their ‘virtual’ meetings from prying eyes, deeming the video conferencing platform ‘unsafe.’

The advisory, which is specifically meant for private individuals and not Government officials or officials for official purpose, highlights ways to prevent unauthorized entry in the conference room, prevent an authorized participant to carry out malicious (attack) on the terminals of others in the conference, and avoid DoS attack by restricting users through passwords and access grant.

Here’s everything you need to do to secure your Zoom meetings, as per the MHA’s advisory:

–Set new user ID and password for each meeting

–Enable meeting room

–Disable join before host

–Allow screen sharing by host only

–Disable allow removed participants to re-join

–Restrict or disable file transfer option

–Lock meeting once all attendees have joined

–Restrict the recording feature

–End meeting (and not just leave, if you are the administrator)

Developing..