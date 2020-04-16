Govt of India issues advisory, says Zoom not secure video conferencing platform

By: |
Published: April 16, 2020 4:21:59 PM

The Ministry of Home Affairs has put out a detailed two-page long advisory for Zoom users in India.

zoomThe advisory is specifically meant for private individuals. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Controversy-ridden video conferencing platform Zoom has ‘eventually’ come under the radar of the Government of India. The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday put out a detailed two-page long advisory for Zoom users in India, to safeguard their ‘virtual’ meetings from prying eyes, deeming the video conferencing platform ‘unsafe.’

The advisory, which is specifically meant for private individuals and not Government officials or officials for official purpose, highlights ways to prevent unauthorized entry in the conference room, prevent an authorized participant to carry out malicious (attack) on the terminals of others in the conference, and avoid DoS attack by restricting users through passwords and access grant.

Related News

Here’s everything you need to do to secure your Zoom meetings, as per the MHA’s advisory:

–Set new user ID and password for each meeting

–Enable meeting room

–Disable join before host

–Allow screen sharing by host only

–Disable allow removed participants to re-join

–Restrict or disable file transfer option

–Lock meeting once all attendees have joined

–Restrict the recording feature

–End meeting (and not just leave, if you are the administrator)

Developing..

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Govt of India issues advisory says Zoom not secure video conferencing platform
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1How IBM is enabling enterprises in India during COVID-19 crisis
2Gadgets on-the-go: Pep up your style quotient
3Corona Striker: Taming COVID-19 virus virtually, the Fynd way