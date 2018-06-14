FIFA World Cup 2018: Neymar is the new Oppo Friend, will promote Oppo F7

Neymar had previously partnered with TCL in February

Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia, Oppo has signed Brazilian footballer Neymar as the Oppo Friend. Neymar, who will play from Brazil’s football team at the FIFA World Cup, will be promoting Oppo smartphones, including the latest Oppo F7, at the event. This is not the first time when Oppo has partnered sports celebrities to endorse its smartphones. It previously launched a special Oppo FC Barcelona edition smartphone.

Neymar, too, had previously partnered with TCL in February, which makes his partnership with Oppo his second endorsement deal. He will be returning to play for his country after a metatarsal injury, in FIFA World Cup being held in Russia. Brazil, which the 26-year-old footballer will be playing for, will look to redeem its winning chances after it lost the semi-finals to Germany in the last FIFA world cup. Brazil plays Switzerland on Sunday, June 17 at 11:30 pm.

Oppo’s new partnership will be crucial for the company to showcase the prowess of its Artificial Intelligence 2.0 feature that is integrated at the core of Oppo F7. Oppo F7 is touted with a 25-megapixel selfie camera, which claims to significantly improve the selfie photographs with the use of AI features such as AI Beauty. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 64-bit MediaTek Helio P60 SoC paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM options.

The Oppo F7 has a notched display that measures 6.23-inch in size and comes with a full-HD+ resolution. The display has a 19:9 aspect ratio with a notch carved out on the top. For the cameras, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel rear camera with a dual-tone LED flash. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 25-megapixel selfie camera with AI features. The Oppo F7 gets its juice from a 3400mAh battery under the hood.

For the pricing, the Oppo F7 is available at Rs 21,990 for the 4GB RAM variant while the 6GB RAM variant costs Rs 26,990 in India. The smartphone is available to buy via both online and offline channels.