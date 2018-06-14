Eid 2018: BSNL Eid Mubarak Rs 786 recharge pack offering 300GB data launched

The BSNL Eid Mubarak STV 786 comes close on the heels of the BSNL FIFA World Cup STV 149 pack

To mark the festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr 2018, state-run telecom company BSNL has introduced the Eid Mubarak STV 786 to mark the end of the holy month of Ramzan. The new BSNL Eid Mubarak STV 786 bears the number 786 which is auspicious to many Muslims. The pack worth Rs 786 will offer 2GB data per day along with unlimited calls and SMS benefits to the customers across India.

While the BSNL Eid Mubarak STV 786 will be available in all circles, Delhi and Mumbai won’t be covered. The 2GB data per day will be available to all the prepaid customers with unlimited local, STD, and roaming outgoing calls, and 100 SMSes per day for a validity of 150 days. This calculates to a total of 300GB of data and 15,000 SMSes, along with uncapped calls. The pack is available to buy within a period of 15 days, i.e., June 12 to June 26.

The BSNL Eid Mubarak STV 786 comes close on the heels of the BSNL FIFA World Cup STV 149 pack, which was launched earlier this year. The pack gives 4GB data per day for a validity starting June 14 and ending on July 15, which coincides with FIFA World Cup 2018 matches. There are no calling or SMS benefits given under this pack. The 4GB data can be used to watch the live stream of football matches on your phone or tablet.