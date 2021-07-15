Digital health: Smart learning for smart generation

Lenovo Aware, a smart learning solution for consumers, aims to support a superior remote learning experience by addressing a few of these digital challenges

The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the education sector, by enforcing social distancing and implementing online methods of teaching and evaluation. Lenovo conducted a survey on virtual education which revealed the main challenges parents face: Doubts regarding effectiveness of online learning, constant monitoring required for kids, and excess use of laptops leading to excessive screen time and body posture issues.

Lenovo Aware, a smart learning solution for consumers, aims to support a superior remote learning experience by addressing a few of these digital challenges. The software, which will come pre-bundled with the latest generation of IdeaPad Slim 3i and IdeaPad Slim 5i laptops, uses the PC’s built-in camera to detect a person’s body language and eye contact with the device. It can be activated within Lenovo Vantage and all the features have to be manually activated by opting in through the settings in Lenovo Aware. The software reminds the user to sit back from the screen, straighten up their posture, take a break from the screen to rest their eyes, with the help of pop-up notifications and audio alerts.

Some of the key features of the software include:

Break Reminder: Automatically remind the user to take breaks according to the computer usage time settings

Distance Reminder: Detect the distance between the user’s face and the PC screen to prevent the distance from being too close to affect eyesight

Posture Reminder: Detect if the user is sitting correctly and alert her when there is consistent incorrect sitting posture

Attention Function: This is mainly aimed at children to determine if they are currently in a state of concentration.

Dinesh Nair, Head of Consumer Business, Lenovo India said, “Our Lenovo Aware software is built to help provide parents and guardians with insights into their child’s online engagement, class productivity and digital well-being to help them track wins and areas of improvement.”

The software also encourages children and facilitates interactions with parents with the help of a Score System that generates easy-to-understand reports, showing cumulative benchmarks of a child’s average PC usage, providing parents and guardians with insights into their child’s online engagement, class productivity and digital well-being to help them track wins and areas of improvement.