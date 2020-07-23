Data science: Share your data to defeat Covid-19

This connected self-monitoring system allows users to proactively monitor their own and their family members’ vitals through the Neo mobile app

Medical professionals around the world are still trying to understand the effects of Covid-19. There is broad consensus that early recognition of symptoms allows for timely medical treatment. Towards this, a unique alliance between smartwatch maker Garmin and PhysioQ (a non-profit organisation) has been firmed up that will connect registered users’ health data from Garmin smartwatches to PhysioQ-Neo platform. The platform has been launched specifically focusing on the Covid-19 research. This connected self-monitoring system allows users to proactively monitor their own and their family members’ vitals through the Neo mobile app.

PhysioQ-Neo is working exclusively with Garmin to collect key health data—heart rate, respiration and SpO2 through their smartwatches. Data shared by PhysioQ-Neo users will be anonymised and aggregated to aid medical researchers studying novel coronavirus to combat this and future pandemics. This will be a freely available tool for all researchers.

Ali Rizvi, director of Garmin India, said, “With the collected data and the support from PhysioQ research tools, we will be able to provide people with the ability to monitor their health status and well as their family members. This will provide peace of mind to families who are feeling anxious, and worried about the health of their loved ones.”

Andrew Cei Ahn, MD, MPH assistant professor of medicine & radiology at Harvard Medicine School, said, “It is a game-changer to have an oxygen sensor while being at home, using a wearable device that is affordable. Many device manufacturers simply don’t make the raw data available to the user. For Garmin to willingly make the data available to users and researchers is just a huge step because that enables us to really analyse the data.”

PhysioQ’s Neo app will be available on Android and iOS platforms for free and is compatible with Garmin’s range of smartwatches that tracks SpO2, including the latest Venu, vívoactive 4, vívomove 3 series, Forerunner 245/245M, Forerunner 945, fenix 6 series, vívosmart 4, and fenix 5X Plus.