Tata’s 5-year plan to make Air India great again: 30% market share, ‘fixing the basics’, other key focus areas

Air India unveiled a comprehensive transformation 5-year plan called ‘Vihaan.AI’ on Thursday to focus on its growing network and fleet, revamping its customer proposition, enhancing reliability and on-time performance, after its recent acquisition by the Tata Group. Formerly the national carrier, Air India under the new ownership aims to increase its market share to at least 30% in the domestic market while significantly growing the international routes from the present market share in the next five years. “The plan is aimed at putting Air India on a path to sustained growth, profitability and market leadership,” the company said in a statement.

Air India said its 5-year plan has been developed after extensive feedback from employees on their aspirations and hopes for the airline’s growth. Exceptional customer experience, robust operations, industry-best talent, industry leadership, and commercial efficiency and profitability, have been touted as the five key pillars of Vihan.AI. While the immediate focus will remain on fixing the basics and readying the carrier for growth (Taxiing Phase), the medium-to-long term focus will be on “building for excellence and establishing scale to become a global industry leader (Take Off & Climb phases)”, the company said.

‘Beginning of a historic transformation for Air India’

Campbell Wilson, MD, and CEO, Air India s said that this is the beginning of a historic transformation for Air India, and the dawn of a new era. “We are laying the foundation for a brave new Air India, with a renewed sense of purpose and incredible momentum,” Wilson added. He also said that Vihaan.AI is a transformation plan to make Air India the world class airline it once was, and that it deserves to be again. “We are absolutely focussed on being recognized as a world-class airline serving global customers, with a proudly Indian heart,” Wilson vowed.

Sharing an update on Air India’s transformation, Wilson said that the transformation has already commenced with a slew of initiatives in areas such as refurbishing cabins, serviceable seats, and in-flight entertainment systems. JRD Tata piloted the first flight of Air India 90 year ago. Since then, Air India and its employees have persevered through many challenges before its homecoming back to the Tata group, the company said. “Vihaan.AI is the road map to restoring Air India on the global map, making it the world class, digital, Indian airline it is meant to be,” it added.

Campbell Wilson also said that Air India’s fleet expansion will involve a combination of both narrow-bodied and wide-bodied aircrafts to cater to varied network needs. The airline company has also been adopting proactive maintenance and refining flight schedules to enhance on-time performance. Earlier last week, Air India announced to induct 30 new aircraft, including 5 wide-body Boeing planes, and 25 Airbus narrow-body aircraft from December this year, to augment its existing fleet in the near term.