Tata Motors’ Sanand facility set to stop Nano’s mass production

In the month of June 2018, Tata Motors sold just three Nanos, compared with 167 units during the same period in 2017. During the same month, it produced only one Nano car at Sanand.

Tata Motors’ Sanand facility, which was set up to produce the Nano, is on the verge of discontinuing mass production of the small car. The company will now produce Nano cars on request only. “We will execute production order only when we receive a request from the company’s dealership. Either we will give it from our stock or we will have it produced and supplied,” said SN Barman, vice-president (sales, marketing and customer care), passenger vehicle unit, Tata Motors. Though the Nano has all but disappeared from roads in most states, some states like Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh and the northeastern states have done well in terms of sales.

“If you go and ask for a Nano from the dealership you will get it… This particular product did well in some pockets and wherever it has done well or is doing well there are stocks available,” Barman said. He, however, did not divulge the inventory of Tata Nanos currently lying with the company’s dealership network.

In the month of June 2018, Tata Motors sold just three Nanos, compared with 167 units during the same period in 2017. During the same month, it produced only one Nano car at Sanand. The company is now contemplating expanding the manufacturing facility at Sanand to cater to the demand for its other models — the Tiago and the Tigor. “With Tiago and Tigor, the company is more aggressive in production and keeping stocks,” he added.