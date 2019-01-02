Syndicate Bank & SBI Life Insurance sign a bancassurance pact

By: | Published: January 2, 2019 10:31 PM

Syndicate Bank and SBI Life Insurance Wednesday announced that they have signed a bancassurance pact to offer a comprehensive financial planning solution to its customers.

Syndicate Bank, SBI Life Insurance, bancassurance pact, Mrutyunjay MahapatraThe agreement was signed in the presence of Syndicate Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mrutyunjay Mahapatra and MD and CEO of SBI Life, Sanjeev Nautiyal, a bank release said.

“Increasing life insurance penetration has been a strategy focus of Syndicate bank and we are starting with a pilot project in three districts. Riding on the proven delivery and technology capabilities of our partner SBI Life Insurance, we hope to achieve this aspiration very soon,” Mahapatra said. Speaking about the partnership, Nautiyal said “SBI Life’s large and growing bancassurance channel is a strong differentiator and we are extremely thrilled at the opportunities that our partnership with Syndicate Bank presents.”

