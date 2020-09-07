Sterling and Wilson Solar bags orders worth Rs 1,600 cr in Australia

The company also manages a portfolio of 7.4 GW of O&M projects globally.

Engineering firm Sterling and Wilson Solar on Sunday announced that it has bagged orders worth AUD 300 million (Rs 1,600 crore) for two large solar projects in Australia.

Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd has signed (along with its branch and Australian subsidiary) orders worth AUD 300 million in Australia, a company statement said.

According to the statement, the company has bagged two large scale solar projects in the country and they will have an installed capacity of over 300 MW.

The new projects have been secured from global independent power producer (IPP), the work for which is expected to commence immediately.

Sterling and Wilson Solar, one of the leading solar EPC and O&M engineering procurement and construction as well as operations and maintenance players in the world, already has three projects of over 800 MW under construction in the region.

Bikesh Ogra, Director and Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Solar said in the statement, “We are delighted to have won two major solar projects in Australia. Our total order book in Australia now stands at about AUD 1.2 Billion (Rs 6,350 crore) with five projects and a portfolio of more than 1.1 GW, making us the largest home-grown solar EPC player in the region.”

“With the continent’s regulatory environment becoming more conducive towards renewable energy and the prevalence of high electricity tariff, the commercial viability of solar projects is improving. Our vision for the market is to maintain our leadership position in the EPC segment and contribute to the country’s mission of clean energy,” Ogra said.

Sterling and Wilson Solar has been executing projects globally and has to its credit more than 10.6 GW of solar power projects commissioned and under various stages of construction in various geographies.

This portfolio includes a 1,177 MW Solar PV plant in Abu Dhabi, which is the world’s largest single-site solar plant.

The company also manages a portfolio of 7.4 GW of O&M projects globally, it added.