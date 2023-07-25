Web3 and AI startup ZYBER 365 turns unicorn with $100 million funding

Web3 and AI startup ZYBER 365 on Tuesday announced achieving unicorn status with the $100 million Series A funding from UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group at a $1.2 billion valuation. The funding made ZYBER 365 “India’s and Asia’s fastest unicorn in just 3 months, and the 109th unicorn in India’s vibrant start-up ecosystem,” the company said in a release.

Founded in May 2023 by Indian-origin entrepreneurs Pearl Kapur (Founder & CEO) and Sunny Vaghela (Co-founder & CPO), ZYBER 365 is headquartered in London with an operational base in India.

The funding will “play a pivotal role in fuelling the company’s expansion plans, enhancing its technological capabilities, and solidifying its global market presence.”

Also read: Beauty products startup Minifeel raises Rs 3 crore in pre-seed round led by 100X.VC

Zyber 365 said it offers a decentralized and cyber-secured operating system with a range of multiple Web3 products like Layer-0, Layer-1 and Layer-2 blockchains, decentralised identities, data analytics, software development kit, web browser, NFT marketplace and ICO (Initial Coin Offering) that can be collectively leveraged as a complete Web3 ecosystem or as a standalone application specified to user requirement.

The solutions are designed to enable interchain operability to provide users with greater flexibility, seamless integration, and data sharing by leveraging technologies including cryptography, quantum-safe computing, distributed ledger technology, and consensus mechanisms, our system safeguards user data, transactions, and interactions.

“This Series A funding marks a significant milestone in Zyber 365’s journey. We are thrilled to have SRAM & MRAM Group as our partner, sharing our vision to drive our Web3 OS, AI and Cyber Security products line. With this infusion of capital, we are poised to accelerate our expansion plans and deliver unparalleled value to our clients in near future,” said Pearl Kapur, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, ZYBER 365.

Also read: Gurugram-based fintech startup Onestack raises $2 million in Pre-Series A funding

SRAM & MRAM Group is a UK-based public health emergency management solutions company. Prior to this funding round, the SRAM & MRAM Group had made investments such as $3.64 billion in a state-of-the-art semiconductor fabrication plant in India. Additionally, $100 million was invested in the air cargo business of SpiceXpress — the cargo division of Spicejet.

“Zyber 365’s outstanding team and disruptive technology have already made them a trailblazer in the industry. We are confident that this investment will pave the way for exceptional growth and success in the years to come,” said Mahendra Joshi, Director, SRAM & MRAM Group.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME (FE Aspire) newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises