This is the only Indian startup that won grant from Booking.com’s global accelerator

Amsterdam-based global travel fare aggregator Booking.com has backed Indian startup NotOnMap, which is into sustainable tourism space, with $280k grant after completion of Booking.com's three-week accelerator programme Booking Booster. The grant was provided from Booking.com's around $2.2-million fund as the accelerator hosted 10 startups for its third year, the company said in a statement. NotOnMap defines itself as empowering communities to create a livelihood for marginalized, vulnerable people in rural areas through the preservation of culture and heritage and connecting travellers with unique, differentiated experiences. "I went to the US. worked for an American firm for several years, but the question that haunted me was what was the purpose of my life," NotOnMap founder Kumar Anubhav told PTI. The startup launched a pilot programme in 2014 to allow tourists access and experience life in rural areas that are "like cultural museums, they are our cultural heritage," said Anubhav. NotOnMap is currently present in 60 villages covering around 20 communities. The villages are based in states like "Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Karnataka," he said. NotOnMap's grant was the third highest received by startups in the accelerator and will be used for future expansion, Booking.com said. Colombia's Impulse Travel and Okra Solar of Australia received the highest grants of $449k each. "I am so impressed by the incredible dedication of these amazing startups and the innovative solutions they are developing to protect communities and resources in every corner of the globe,\u201d said Gillian Tans, President and CEO of Booking.com.\u00a0The accelerator doesn't take equity in startups. The startups, irrespective of receiving grants or not, will have a year of ongoing mentoring from Booking.com experts that include a chance to collaborate with Booking.com on its future innovation initiatives. Moreover, Amazon Web Services will provide services to the accelerator's finalists through a "possibility to join its startup programme called AWS Activate" that would give access to credits, training, and support by AWS.