Samsung partners with AI-enabled audio search platform Audioburst, invests $4.6 million

Samsung’s startup investment arm, Samsung Venture investments, has invested $4.6 million in Israel based audio tech startup Audioburst. Founded in 2015, the company defines itself as an AI-powered audio search platform connecting audio content and users. Organising the world audio content, the platform listens, understands, segments and indexes millions of audio information from the radio stations and podcasts.

Post investment, Samsung will be integrating Audioburst’s solutions to its products, starting with LED television sets. This is an add-on round to Series A round of financing.

Commenting on the investment raised, Amir Hirsh founder and CEO at Audioburst, said “Audioburst’s mission is to organize the world’s audio content and now, together with Samsung, we will expand our global availability to more users around the world. To start with, our platform will add a new, personalized, searchable audio aspect to Samsung Smart TVs, so now consumers will get a personal assistant style experience on their devices.”

The ‘far-cry’ of being the first to implement Artificial Intelligence is seen among tech giants, like IBM, Google, Facebook, Apple and Samsung. This investment is just another step to be at the forefront.

Adding to the facts and figures, Amir Hirsh said, “ Today, there are more than 33 million voice-first devices in homes and more than 30% of the mobile queries are voice searches. The answer people receive back from their device needs to be just as compelling. When you hear an actual audio clip from a newscast, an interview or a podcast segment specific to what you asked for, the experience is so much more engaging and emotional.” Potentially the Audioburst’s features will be merged with Samsung’s AI-powered assistant Bixby, he added.

The company had previously raised $6.7 million last year, in a round which saw participation from Consortium, Flint Capital, Advanced Media and 2B Angels. This new collaboration takes the Series A round of investment for the company to $11.3 million.