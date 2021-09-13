Qandle: Smart HR for the modern workplace

(L-R) Qandle co-founder & CTO Himanshu Aggarwal with co-founder and CEO Chayan Mukhopadhyay

Founded by Chayan Mukhopadhyay and Himanshu Aggarwal, Qandle distinguishes itself as a comprehensive solution and covers the entire gamut of HR activities—from hire to retire. It has leveraged technology to develop a modular and flexible solution for HRs looking to deliver the next-generation experience to the teams.

The idea was first conceived by Mukhopadhyay. In his previous organisations, he had experienced the challenges of clunky HR solutions and how they are an irritant for the HR department and employees both. So when Mukhopadhyay decided to enter into the world of entrepreneurship, he started a company in the employee benefits space. However, when he interacted with HRs of different organisations while pitching the solution, he witnessed a grave need of HR management solution that is comprehensive, configurable and intuitive.

He discussed the same with Himanshu Aggarwal, and he agreed with the problem, as he himself had observed the same in the organisations he had worked in. And then they started Qandle: an all-in-one HR platform—in 2016. The platform follows a SaaS based model and charges a subscription fee per employee per month. It offers an extensive array of modules supporting day-to-day HRMS functioning with refined execution on the backbone of AI, machine learning and predictive analytics.

All the sweat and effort is proving fruitful for the brand. The startup raised $1,200,000 from investors—Arun Chandramohan and Redwood Internet Ventures in 2018. The startup has a strong portfolio of 400+ clients, with a major presence in NCR, Bangalore and Kolkata. The brand has names like Spinny, Airmeet, Chanel, Shadowfax, Camp K 12, Quality Control of India, Edureka, Shriram schools, TCNS Clothing, Vidyamandir Classes as its clients.

Qandle has raised a total of $1,200,000 in 2018 in its first and only funding round. It is cash neutral for more than a year now, and continues to grow organically, adding 15-20 new corporations per month.

Going forward, Mukhopadhyay says, “The short term goal is to double the client base by 2022. In addition, we are striving to continuously improve our product offering by introducing new innovations and modules to help the evolving landscape of work.”