Financial services firm SKI Capital gets SEBI nod for Rs 600 cr fund to invest in SMEs

Credit and Finance for MSMEs: SKI Capital Services, the share brokerage and financial services provider, announced its registration with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its Small and Micro enterprises focused Alternative Investment fund (AIF), through a statement. SKI capital targets to raise a corpus fund of Rs 600 crores.

The AIF registration will now enable the SKI’s capital to invest in SMEs and provide capital and financial support to MSMEs. According to the statement, the fund will be aligned with the interest of investors and the companies. The fund will further provide financial solutions to MSMEs and provide them with long-term shareholding value.

“We are excited about the opportunities this fund will create for SMEs,” says Narinder Wadhwa, Managing Director at SKI Capital. “With our deep understanding of the Indian market and strong financial expertise, we are confident that we can bring significant value to these businesses and our investors.”

At present, there are 441 listed companies on the Bombay Stock Exchange- SME (BSE-SME), which have a combined market capitalization of Rs 21,611.28 crores, as per the dashboard of the BSE. To date, the listed SMEs on BSE have raised over Rs 5,150 crores. Overall the companies listed on SME to date have a market capitalization of Rs 72,258.59 crores.

The performance of numerous recently listed small businesses in 2023 has been excellent, notwithstanding the difficulties the Indian Stock Market has encountered on a worldwide basis. 49 offerings by SME companies have raised Rs 930 crore so far in 2023, which is almost nine times the market value of the five mainboard issuances. Approximately Rs 5,824 crore is raised by these five main board IPOs, as per data from Prime Database. According to recent news, SME IPOs 2023 so far witnessed 33 of 49 stocks trading above the offer price. This positive performance further underscores the potential and market demand for SME IPOs.

