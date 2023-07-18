scorecardresearch
    Factors.ai secures $3.6 million in pre-Series A funding led by Stellaris Venture Partners

    With the funds, Factors.ai plans to expand its go-to-market teams, including employees in sales, marketing, and customer success, and also invest more in its products and engineering divisions.

    Written by MSME Desk
    Factors.ai provides businesses with marketing solutions and analytics, content creation, AI-based data insights, and sales conversion.

    The account analytics and visitor intelligence platform, Factors.ai, has secured $3.6 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners. The existing investors, Elevation Capital and Emergent Ventures, also participated in the pre-Series round.

    Other prominent angel investors such as  Kris Rudeegraap, CEO of Sendoso; Deepak Anchala VP of Product and Sanjay Kini, Chief Customs Officer of 6Sense; Krish Mantripragada, Chief Product Officer of Seismic, among others.

    With the funds, Factors.ai plans to expand its go-to-market teams, including employees in sales, marketing, and customer success, and also invest more in its products and engineering divisions.

    Srikrishna Swaminathan, Co-founder, and CEO of Factors.ai, said, “This funding reaffirms our mission to revolutionise B2B go-to-market strategies and empower businesses to grow exceptionally.”

    Alok Goyal, Partner, Stellaris Venture Partners, added, “B2B marketing is undergoing rapid evolution, growing increasingly complex, and existing analytics and attribution solutions are ill-equipped to deal with this change. Factors leverage the power of data and AI to provide a powerful solution to help B2B marketers drive significantly more efficiency in their marketing campaigns.”

    Launched in 2017, Bengaluru-based Stellaris Venture Partners is an early-stage, technology-focused investment firm. It funds tech startups in India and the US such as Mamaearth, Whatfix, Ayu Health, and Propelld, etc.

    First published on: 18-07-2023 at 16:38 IST

