Telangana artisans sent postcards to PM Modi in a peaceful protest against GST on handloom products

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Thousands of handloom weavers across the state of Telangana sent postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a peaceful protest against the Goods and Services Tax on handlooms, as per a report by the New Indian Express.

Handloom workers, unions and weavers are demanding the rollback of GST on handloom products and deposited thousands of postcards at the General Post Office (GPO) to express their discontentment. As a part of the protest, the handloom supporters gathered at Nizam College Grounds in Hyderabad and marched to GPO in a rally.

The participants in the rally were carrying pictures of the state’s Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Handlooms and Textiles Minister K. T. Rama Rao along with placards demanding to roll back the GST, as per the report.

The weavers urged the Centre to immediately roll back five percent GST on handloom products and its raw materials. On October 22, Handlooms and Textiles Minister Rama Rao launched the campaign demanding the abolishment of GST on handlooms and thereupon moved the weavers to join the campaign. The campaign led by Rao received a huge response from weavers from all over the state, said the report.

Addressing the crowd at the college ground, the Member of Legislative Council L. Ramana demanded that the GST should be rolled back. He also called upon the union government to restore the schemes for weavers which were scrapped, including ICICI Lombard Health Scheme and Mahatma Gandhi Bunkar Bima Yojana.

He further said that Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao took several measures to protect the handlooms sector including schemes such as Nethanna Ku Bima, Chenetha Mithra, Nethannaku Cheyutha and loan waiver to weavers.

Chinta Prabhakar, Chairman, Telangana State Handloom Development Corporation Ltd, Guduri Praveen, Chairman, Telangana Powerloom and Textiles Development Corporation Ltd and former Rajya Sabha MP, Ananda Bhaskar Rapolu, and Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani also participated in the programme and the rally.

Meanwhile, in October this year, Textile Minister, Rama Rao had called out the central government for not having any policy to promote the handloom sector. He also stressed out that the Centre has been scrapping the boards they had established to benefit the weavers.