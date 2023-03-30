Step-by-step guide: How to register your MSME on Udyam portal for free

Ease of doing business for MSMEs: Udyam registration number and certificate issued by the Ministry of MSME, which enables businesses with investment in plant and machinery less than Rs 50 crore and turnover below Rs 250 crore for various government schemes related to MSMEs, is an online paperless process with zero fee or charges involved. While it is not mandatory for a business to register on the Udyam portal, but to avail credit at lower interest rates, access to government tenders, tax benefits, incubation, mentorship, and other support, MSMEs would need the Udyam certificate.

Also read: Govt’s MSME registration portal Udyam crosses 1.5-crore mark

The Udyam registration has been effective since July 1, 2020, after the government replaced the erstwhile portal for MSME registration called Udyog Aadhaar Memorandum (UAM) and Entrepreneur Memorandum (EM) -II with the Udyam portal.

Here’s how an enterprise can register itself on the Udyam portal:

Visit udyamregistration.gov.in and click on ‘For new entrepreneurs who are not registered yet as MSME or those with EM-II’. In case, you want to switch from UAM, click on ‘For those already having registration as UAM’.

Enter your Aadhaar number and name as per Aadhaar and click on validate and generate OTP. This is for Aadhaar verification with OTP. To register a proprietorship firm, the proprietor’s Aadhaar is required. For a partnership firm, the managing partner’s Aadhaar is needed and in the case of a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), the karta’s Aadhaar is required. If it is a limited liability partnership or a cooperative society or a society or a trust, the organisation’s authorised signatory should provide his GSTIN (Goods and Services Tax Identification Number), PAN and Aadhaar.

Enter the OTP and click on validate. After validation, select your ‘type of organisation’ from the dropdown menu in the same page such as proprietary, partnership, LLP, or private limited company etc., and enter your PAN for verification.

Fill in details including the name of the enterprise, location, office address, bank details, type of business (manufacturing or service), NIC code relevant to your business, employee strength etc. Applicants can also opt for auto registration on portals such as Government e-Marketplace (GeM), TReDS, National Career Service, and B2B portal of the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) simultaneously. Multiple activities in both manufacturing and service can be added to the single Udyam registration. Hence, there multiple Udyam certificates are not required.



Also read: Retailers, wholesalers top MSME registrations on Udyam portal: Govt data

Click on ‘Submit and Get Final OTP’

After successful registration, a ‘Thank You’ message on your mobile number and email ID will be sent along with your Udyam registration number.

The certificate will be shared with you over email and will have a QR Code through which details about your enterprise can be accessed. There is no need to renew the certificate after a year.

To print the original certificate , click on ‘Print Udyam Certificate’ under the ‘Print/Verify’ tab on the udyam portal.

, click on ‘Print Udyam Certificate’ under the ‘Print/Verify’ tab on the udyam portal. Enter your Udyam and mobile number and generate OTP.

After login, the printout of the original certificate can be taken.

Further, to verify the Udyam number , click on ‘Verify Udyam Registration Number’ under the ‘Print/Verify’ tab.

, click on ‘Verify Udyam Registration Number’ under the ‘Print/Verify’ tab. Enter the registration number and captcha code and click on verify button to verify the registration number.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME (FE Aspire) newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises