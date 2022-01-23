Roll back odd-even system for shops, markets in Delhi: Traders to govt as Covid cases decline

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: 9,197 fresh Covid cases and 34 deaths were reported in Delhi on Sunday even as the positivity rate declined to 13.32 per cent, as per the data by the health department.

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged Lt Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal to roll back Covid-related restrictions such as the odd-even system for shops and malls to operate. In a letter sent to Baijal, a day after the Delhi government announced fresh Covid guidelines, CAIT said that the odd-even system has not only proved to be a failure in Delhi, but it has caused more trouble to consumers and huge disruption in Delhi’s trade. The confederation also suggested that the working hours of markets should be changed from 10 am to 5 pm, while hotels and restaurants should be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity as allowed to private offices.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday had said that weekend curfew, the odd-even rule for shops will remain in force. However, it allowed private offices to operate with up to 50 per cent of attendance as Covid cases in the capital along with the positivity rate have witnessed a decline. 9,197 fresh Covid cases and 34 deaths were reported in Delhi on Sunday even as the positivity rate declined to 13.32 per cent, as per the data by the health department.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises

“Considering the requirements and obligations of weddings happening in Delhi, at least 100 people should be allowed to attend instead of 20,” CAIT said. Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said, “At a time when the positive rate in Delhi has come down and there is a decrease in the serious cases in the hospitals as well, and fortunately in hospitals the beds taken in this phase is way far less than that was required in the second phase of Covid, the Covid restrictions can be rolled back.”

According to a survey by CAIT, around 96 per cent traders have opined to open the market on weekdays while 97 per cent of traders have insisted on strict adherence to Covid safety rules. 86 per cent traders believe that their business has come down by more than 60 per cent in the last 20 days due to Covid and 88 per cent have agreed on the subject of 100 people attending weddings at least, the confederation said in a statement.