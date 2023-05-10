KVIC sold goods worth Rs 1.08 lakh crore till Jan in FY23; PM Narendra Modi hails achievement

Ease of doing business for MSMEs: Khadi and Village Industries Commission, the statutory body to promote khadi and village industries’ products under the Ministry of MSME sold goods worth Rs 1.08 lakh crore till January 31, 2023 in the previous fiscal, tweeted MSME Minister Narayan Rane on Tuesday. The employment generated during the period stood at 1.72 crore. “Khadi village industry is playing an important role in increasing the income of artisans by enhancing their skills. From 01/4/22 to 31/1/23 KVIC produced a total of 77887.97 Cr, sold 108571.84 Cr, and created 1.72 Cr employment,” Rane said.

Hailing KVIC’s growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “These achievements excite! This association of the countrymen with Khadi is creating new records every day along with promoting employment.

In the entire FY22, khadi and village industries had achieved production of Rs 84,290 crores while the sale was worth Rs 1,15,415 crore, KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar had said during the 694th meeting of KVIC held at Kutch, Gujarat in February this year.

During the meeting, KVIC had also announced increasing the wages of Khadi weavers from Rs 7.50 per hank to Rs 10 per hank, effective from 1 April 2023 to increase the monthly income of artisans by around 33 per cent and of weavers by 10 per cent.

Importantly, the commission implements the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) to provide credit up to Rs 50 lakh (increased from earlier up to Rs 25 lakh) to aspiring entrepreneurs for launching their new manufacturing units and up to Rs 20 lakh (from Rs 10 lakh earlier) for new service units. Since its launch in 2008 till March 13, 2023, the programme had assisted over 8.58 lakhs enterprises, generating around 70 lakh jobs, with around Rs 21,509 crore disbursed as margin money subsidy.

KVIC is responsible for imparting skill development, entrepreneurship, and self-employment opportunities for rural-based and associated artisans and families. Under the initiatives of KVIC, India has become a leading honey producer and exporter, by exporting honey over 190 million dollars in 2022-23, according to the data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

