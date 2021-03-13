  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt committed to promote renewable energy, especially in MSME sector, says Nitin Gadkari

By: |
Updated: Mar 13, 2021 3:20 PM

The government is committed to promote renewable energy resources in the country, especially in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector, Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said.

nitin gadkariGadkari, who holds MSME portfolio along with road transport, said by making solar energy available, "we will create big market for electric vehicles".

The government is committed to promote renewable energy resources in the country, especially in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector, Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said. He also exuded confidence that within five years, India will be a top manufacturing hub for automobiles in the world.

Gadkari, who holds MSME portfolio along with road transport, said by making solar energy available, “we will create big market for electric vehicles”. He invited investors abroad to invest in Indian MSMEs and expressed hope that this will provide a number of opportunities to the MSME sector to become the world’s largest manufacturing hub.

Related News

The minister was addressing a webinar on ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ Opportunities in Solar & MSME’ on Friday evening. In his address, Gadkari said that the MSMEs with good track record are now being encouraged for capital market. He said there exists a huge opportunity for investment in scrapping policy.

The minister highlighted that India has tremendous potential and capacity for electricity generation. He said that the solar power rate in India is Rs 2.40 per unit and commercial rate of power is Rs 11 per unit and the cheap power generated through solar energy can be used for automobiles and other developmental works.

The government has set an ambitious target for renewable energy and in particular, solar power generation, for this decade. The target for renewable energy installation is 450 GW by year 2030.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. Govt committed to promote renewable energy especially in MSME sector says Nitin Gadkari
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Tata group to buy BigBasket, seeks CCI nod to acquire majority stake
2RoDTEP: Delay in new export subsidy scheme makes life difficult for exporters
3Amazon infuses Rs 225 crore into India payments unit