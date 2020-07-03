Flinto raises $7.2 million in pre-Series B funding led by Lightbox Ventures

Flinto was founded in September 2013 by Arunprasad Durairaj, Vijay Babu Gandhi and Shreenidhi Srirangam.

Chennai-based early childhood education start-up Flinto Learning Solutions has raised $7.2 million in pre-Series B funding, led by Lightbox Ventures. Flinto will be using this capital to support its rapid growth in the early learning space and expand its newly launched preschool solution — Flintoclass@HOME — amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

This innovative preschool model can prove to be a game-changer in the current environment as it delivers hybrid preschool education to the doorstep.

Flinto was founded in September 2013 by Arunprasad Durairaj, Vijay Babu Gandhi and Shreenidhi Srirangam. Durairaj, who is also the CEO of the firm, said: “We don’t want Covid-19 to come in the way of a child’s learning. For children below 6 years of age, monotonous online classes can’t be a substitute for the multi-sensory experiences that they deserve. We wanted to ensure that children continue receiving structured hands-on learning without compromising on their safety. With our expertise in early childhood education over the past seven years and an already successful preschool model, we came up with Flintoclass@HOME — a blended preschool learning experience.”

Prashant Mehta, partner at Lightbox, said, “By kindergarten, 90% of a child’s brain capacity develops, yet only 10-15% of the funding is allocated towards early learning, globally. The resources for early learning are sparse, and a curriculum with a child-centred pedagogy is rare. At Flinto, we see an opportunity to build a global leader in addressing the unique needs of early learning by co-creating products with children, parents and educators. We are excited to see that Flinto is becoming more relevant especially during the Covid-19 crisis when the primary place of learning and development is turning out to be home.”