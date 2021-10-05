Senvion wins 591 MW wind turbines order from JSW Energy

Senvion India was recently acquired by Saudi Arabia-based Alfanar from German firm Senvion GmbH, which had filed for bankruptcy in Germany in April 2019 and had undergone a financial restructuring as per German laws

Senvion India said on Monday that it has won an order to supply 591 megawatt (MW) of wind power turbines from JSW Energy. The order also comes with a 10-year operations and maintenance contract. The financial details of the deal are not disclosed.

JSW Energy had marked its entry into the country’s wind power generation sector by winning 810 MW projects in the auction conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India in August 2020 against its quote of Rs 3 per unit.

JSW Energy currently has a power generation capacity of 4,559 MW comprising 3,158 MW thermal, 1,391 MW hydel and 10 MW of solar power plants. The company is presently constructing 2,500 MW of renewable power projects intending to achieve a total power generation capacity of 20,000 MW by 2030 when the share of renewables in its total capacity is planned to increase to around 85%.

Senvion India was recently acquired by Saudi Arabia-based Alfanar from German firm Senvion GmbH, which had filed for bankruptcy in Germany in April 2019 and had undergone a financial restructuring as per German laws. Senvion was the German arm of Suzlon till FY14 before it was sold to a private equity consortium in FY15 at about Rs 7,000 crore. Senvion India has been operational since 2016 and was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the auction regime in the wind energy sector.

“Senvion presented a high-quality proposal backed by quality turbines, strong engineering capability and an attitude to jointly work towards solutions for a successful execution of the project,” Prashant Jain, managing director and CEO of JSW Energy said.